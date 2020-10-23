PM Modi kicks off campaign with promise of ‘naya Bihar’, warns against Opp ‘misrule’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during an election rally, in Sasaram, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (PTI)

Kicking off his election rallies in Bihar on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded people of the “misrule” of the 1990s, claimed that the NDA was in the process of making a “naya Bihar”, and accused the Opposition of obstructing the process, and trying to protect the interest of “brokers” by opposing every reform.

At three brief halts in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur, the Prime Minister also brought up a mention of the Galwan clash with China in June, in which soldiers of 16, Bihar Regiment had been martyred, and claimed that the Opposition was standing with forces that were trying to weaken India.

“Today, the situation has become such that these people (Opposition parties) do not hesitate to support people who are conspiring to weaken India… This country had been waiting for years to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. We took the decision… but today these people are talking about reversing this decision. They are saying that if they come to power, they will bring back Article 370. And, see their audacity, they seek votes from the people of Bihar that sends its sons and daughters to guard the country on the border. Is it not an insult to the feelings of Bihar,” he said in his first rally in Sasaram.

Speaking in Magadhi, the local dialect, Modi said, “The sons of Bihar were martyred in the Galwan valley for the sake of the tricolor, but they did not let Mother India bow. Bihar soldiers were also martyred in the Pulwama attack. I pay tribute to them.” Follow Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates

In Gaya, Modi accused the Opposition parties of supporting Naxalites. “What an irony it is that the place where Lord Buddha received enlightenment, the land of peace, has been gifted to Naxalites,” he said.

Modi said most of the current problems of the state were a legacy of the misrule of the 1990s, and told people they were witnessing the making of a new Bihar.

“There was a time when people who used to get down at railway stations at night would spend the entire night at the platform and go to their homes only in the morning. There were times when people would not buy cars for fear of letting people of a particular (vishesh) party guess their incomes,” he said.

“Lekin, aaj ye naya Bihar hai. Aaj ke Bihar me laalten ki zaroorat nahi hai (This is new Bihar. There is no need for a kerosene lamp, the RJD’s symbol, in today’s Bihar),” Modi said to loud applause from a relatively sparse crowd in Gaya because of restrictions placed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Only people with masks were being allowed inside the venue, which had well-spaced out plastic chairs. Nobody was allowed in after their filled up; however, after the speech began, a few thousand more people sneaked in.

Modi also brought up the recent protests by Opposition parties on the two farm bills introduced by the central government. He accused the Opposition of attempting to save brokers and restore the older system, which, he said, benefited political parties.

“When the country decided to free farmers from middlemen and brokers, then they came out in the support of middlemen and brokers. Mandi-MSP (Market and Minimum Support Price) is just a pretext, the real intention is to save brokers and middlemen,” he said.

“Today the people of the country, the farmers of the country, the youth of the country are seeing that the interest of the brokers is more important for these people than the interest of the country. So, whenever middlemen and brokers are hit, then they get rattled, they get angry,” Modi said.

He said the Swamitva Yojana, which seeks to bestow formal property rights to villagers for their houses and fields, would be implemented in Bihar as well, after the elections, if the NDA returned to power. This programme is currently being implemented in six states as a pilot project.

Modi promised further upgradation in infrastructure in Bihar. “People, whether they are tourists, or others, want to go only to places that have basic minimum facilities… That is why Gaya and Bodh Gaya are getting all these facilities… There is an IIM in Gaya now. There was a time when even schools were not adequate for children of the area,” he said.

In Gaya, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was not accompanying him, Modi mentioned Kumar’s name only once during his 25-minute speech.

