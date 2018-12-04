PM Modi: Kartarpur in Pakistan today because of Congress’ hurry for power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Kartarpur went to Pakistan in 1947 owing to the lack of vision and sensitivity of the then Congress leaders. Addressing an election rally in Hanumangarh of poll-bound Rajasthan, Modi said the Congress leaders of the time had no idea about the importance of Guru Nanak Dev and had no respect for Sikh sentiments. “The credit of the Kartarpur corridor goes to your vote. Correcting Congress mistakes was my destiny,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the country was paying the price for the mistakes committed by the Congress for its greed of power. “The then policymakers of the Congress in the country were in a hurry to come to power. Partition happened and in that too several mistakes were made for which Kartarpur Saheb became a part of Pakistan,” he said.

“A little bit of wiseness and sensitivity at that time would have ensured that Kartarpur, which is just 3 km away (from India), would not have been away from us. It was their lack of vision and sensitivity that they did not respect sentiments of Sikh community,” Modi alleged.

He said the Congress was in power for 70 years, during which the country fought and won wars, but it could not make arrangement for prayers to be offered at Kartarpur Sahib.

“Why did Congress leaders commit such big mistake and injustice? It has come to my destiny to correct their mistakes. Its credit goes to your one vote and not Modi. Don’t underestimate value of your vote,” he said.

The foundation stone for the much-awaited Kartarapur Sahib Corridor linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan — the final resting place of Sikh faith’s founder Guru Nanak Dev — to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Gurdaspur district was laid last week in the presence of Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Puri and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The corridor, which was initially proposed in 1999 by then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is seen as an effort by the Pakistan government to renew the stalled bilateral ties with India. The Imran Khan government had sent an invitation to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for the inauguration of the corridor on the Pakistani side, but the Indian minister refused citing busy schedule. She instead nominated Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Puri to attend the ceremony.

Talking about the surgical strike, the prime minister said terrorists used to enter army camps without any fear and kill the soldiers during the previous governments, but India has now given a befitting reply by conducting surgical strike. “Army showed the courage and its strength,” he said.

Modi also hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his ignorance of farmers’ issues. “The naamdar does not know the difference between red and green chillies,” he said, attacking Gandhi, whom he often refers to as a “naamdar” (dynast).

“If you tell him that farmers are getting high prices for red chilli as compared to green chilli, he’ll say farmers should grown red chillies,” he said, alleging that the Congress was responsible for the pain of farmers.

“I am saying this with conviction that had a farmer’s child been India’s first prime minister, had Sardar Patel been the first prime minister, farmers would not have been in distress today. It was due to 70 years of sins committed by four generations of one family,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)