Loan waiver by Karnataka govt ‘most cruel’ joke on farmers: PM Modi tells BJP workers

Taking a jibe at the coalition government in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that farm loan waiver by the state government was the ‘most cruel’ joke on farmers. While interacting with BJP workers in the state, he said, “People want corruption-free government, but Karnataka government wants development-free corruption”,” the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by PTI.

PM Modi today interacted with Karnataka BJP booth workers from Belagavi, Bidar, Davanagere, Dharwad and Haveri, via video conferencing as part of the party’s ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ programme. The outreach is aimed at engergising party cadre ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

In a sharp attack on the Congress, which formed government in three states in the recently-held elections, the PM said that the opposition party has won by “hook or crook”. “Those in power think that just because they’ve formed government by hook or crook, they can get away with anything. But people of Karnataka and people of India are watching them and their actions. People will soon teach them lesson for mis-governance,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Modi said people of Karnataka had reposed faith in the BJP and it was the duty of the party workers to become the voice of people if the government was neglecting their welfare. “It seems people in power in Karnataka are playing the game of musical chair. When people in power are not interested

in the welfare of people, it is the duty of our workers to become the voice of people,” he said, and referred to reported strains between the ruling coalition partners.

Addressing the booth-level workers, the PM said that the party must welcome people with open arms and open minds when they “come to us to volunteer”. He said there is no ID card needed to serve a great cause. “It’s natural for professionals to come to BJP as BJP is not family controlled and it stands for development,” he said.