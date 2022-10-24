scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022

‘Women in Indian army will boost our strength’: PM Modi in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers

A nation is safe when its border is secure, economy strong and society full of confidence, said PM Modi.

He further added that if India's prestige has risen globally, its standards have gone up, it is because of ouor country;s is successfull dealing with enemies outside and inside. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kargil Monday to celebrate Diwali with soldiers and said the “induction of women in armed forces will boost our strength”.

PM Modi addressed the soldiers as his family.”There has been no war with Pakistan where Kargil has not unfurled the victory flag. A nation is safe when its border is secure, economy strong and society full of confidence,” he said.

He further added that if India’s prestige has risen globally and its standards have gone up, it is because the country has been successful in dealing with enemies outside and inside.

PM Modi added, “decisive battle against corruption is on and the corrupt, however strong they may be, will not be spared.”

“Reforms in the armed forces, that were required for decades, are now being implemented,” he said and added ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is the most important aspect to the nation’s security. “Our dependence on foreign weapons and system should be minimal,” Modi said.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 24-10-2022 at 11:49:05 am
