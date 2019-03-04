PM Modi must respond to global media reports claiming no casualties in Balakot airstrike: Kapil Sibal

Congress MP Kapil Sibal Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should respond to reports by international media claiming there were hardly any casualties in Balakot Air Strike by the Indian Air Force.

“PM must speak on reports by international media that say hardly anyone died there (in airstrike in Balakot),” news agency ANI quoted Sibal as saying. Sibal said he wanted to ask Modi that is the international media in support of Pakistan. “When the international media speak against Pakistan, you are “elated”. But when they ask questions (about the airstrike), they are asking because they support Pak?” he asked.

Sibal’s statement comes a day after PM Modi accused the Opposition of demoralising the armed forces by “raising doubts” and “asking for proof” of the Balakot airstrike. Saying this was a “new India” with a new policy, Modi said, “Yeh India chun chun ke sab hisab leta hai (This India settles all scores).”

Congress, in its defence, said PM Modi himself was raising questions on the February 26 action. “The Opposition is not raising questions on the airstrike. The Prime Minister himself is doing that. The Prime Minister has said that if India had Rafale jets, the results would have been different. What does that statement mean?,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said at a press conference.

After a few international media reports claimed that hardly anybody was killed in the airstrike by IAF in Balakot, last Tuesday, opposition leaders started raising questions over the operation seeking proof. Congress’s Digvijaya Singh too said the government should provide evidence of the airstrikes in Balakot, in Pakistan, just the way the United States had done after killing Osama bin Laden in Pakistan’s Abbottabad in 2011.