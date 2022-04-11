US, India to continue close consultation on managing effects of Russia-Ukraine war: Biden in virtual meet with Modi

US President Joe Biden in a virtual meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the US and India will continue their close consultation on how to manage and stabilise effects of Russia-Ukraine war. Stating that India and the US share a strong and growing major defence partnership, he hailed India’s “humanitarian support” towards the people of war-ravaged Ukraine.

PM Modi too reciprocated stating as world’s two largest and oldest democracies, the two countries are natural partners.

Expressing concerns about the situation in Ukraine, Modi said, “Our talks today are taking place at a time when situation in Ukraine remains very worrying,” adding that India hopes that ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine will pave way for peace. “I spoke to Presidents of Ukraine and Russia. I suggested President Putin to have direct talks with President of Ukraine,” Modi said.

He also termed the recent reports of killing of innocent civilians in Bucha “very worrying”. “We immediately condemned it and demanded fair investigation,” PM Modi said.

“I welcome India’s humanitarian support for people of Ukraine who are suffering horrific assault,” Biden said. “US, India are going to continue close consultation on how to manage and stabilise effects of this Russian war,” he added.

It is the first of its kind interaction between the two leaders that coincides with the maiden India-US 2+2 dialogue under the Biden.