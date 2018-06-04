PM Modi, Jim Mattis pledge to continue strong US-India strategic partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with US Defence Secretary, Jim Mattis at a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with US Defence Secretary, Jim Mattis at a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

India and the United States have pledged to continue their strong bilateral strategic partnership, the Pentagon said after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis.

Mattis met the prime minister on the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ 17th Asia Security Summit — also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue — in Singapore on Saturday.

“The two discussed the importance of the US-India relationship, and the role of both nations in cooperating to uphold international laws and principles, and to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific,” defence spokesperson Captain Jeff Davis said here yesterday.

The two leaders “pledged to continue the strong US-India strategic partnership and affirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in the region,” Davis said in a readout of the meeting.

