PM Modi: Jharkhand lynching has pained me, but unfair to insult the entire state

In his first remarks on the Jharkhand assault case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said the mob lynching of a Muslim youth on the suspicion of theft has pained him but added that insulting the entire state was unfair.

“The lynching in Jharkhand has pained me. It has saddened others too,” PM Modi said while replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha. Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates

“But, some people in the Rajya Sabha are calling Jharkhand a hub of lynching. Is this fair? Why are they insulting a state. None of us have the right to insult the state of Jharkhand,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi further said whether it is Jharkhand, or West Bengal or Kerala, incidents of violence should be treated in the same manner and perpetrators of violence get a lesson that the entire country is one on this issue.

Tabrez Ansari died days after he was attacked by a mob, which accused him of theft and allegedly forced him to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”. The team that conducted his post-mortem told The Indian Express that his death was “in all possibility” caused by a brain haemorrhage triggered by a head injury that was not detected by the doctor on duty at a local hospital.

Opposition parties have been stepping up attack on the BJP over the incident, with Congress president Rahul Gandhi calling the incident “a blot on humanity“.

“The brutal lynching of this young man by a mob in Jharkhand is a blot on humanity. The cruelty of the police who held this dying boy in custody for 4 days is shocking as is the silence of powerful voices in the BJP ruled Central & State Govts,” Gandhi had tweeted yesterday.