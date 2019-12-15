Congress behind unrest, it proves CAB decision 1000 per cent correct: PM Modi in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand on Sunday. (Source: Twitter/BJP4India) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand on Sunday. (Source: Twitter/BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of supporting the violent protests in the northeastern states against the amended Citizenship Act, saying they are indulging in arson as they did not get their way in the Parliament.

“Congress and its allies are stoking fire over the citizenship Act but people of the Northeast have rejected violence. Actions of the Congress prove that all decisions taken in Parliament are 1000 per cent correct,” the prime minister said while addressing a rally in Jharkhand.

“Congress and their allies are creating a ruckus. They are doing arson because they did not get their way. Those who are creating violence can be identified by their clothes itself,” added Modi.

PM Modi also claimed that the people of northeastern states have rejected violent agitation against the amended Citizenship Act and are now protesting peacefully. His statement comes as two protesters succumbed to bullet injuries in Assam earlier today, taking the death toll in the state to five. Follow Citizenship Act protests LIVE Updates

“Our country’s government made a significant change to the citizenship law. Due to this, religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled to India and were forced to live as refugees in India, will lead a respectful life as both the Houses of the Parliament passed the law (Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019),” he said.

Criticising the Congress for staging a protest outside the Indian embassy in London, Modi said it is a matter of shame that the Grand Old Party is doing what Pakistan used to do.

“Pehli baar, jo kaam Pakistan hamesha karta tha vo Congress walon ne kiya, isse zyada sharm ki baat kya ho sakti hai? Kya duniya ke desho mein Bharat ki hi embassy ke samne, kabhi koi Bharat ka vyakti pradarshan karta hai kya? (For the first time, the Congress has done what Pakistan used to do, which is a matter of shame for us. Does any Indian protest in front of their own embassies in the world?),” said Modi.

The prime minister was referring to the protests staged by Indian Overseas Congress outside the Indian embassy to highlight the problem of unemployment, economic slowdown and farm distress in the country. The protests were streamlined by the Bharat Bachao Rally, which was led by the party’s central leadership on December 14 in New Delhi.

The prime minister also accused the JMM-Congress coalition in the state for not having any blueprint of development for Jharkhand, adding that leaders of the opposition parties have only built palaces for themselves without being concerned about the problems faced by the people.

