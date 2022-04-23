PM Modi to visit Jammu tomorrow, flag off key projects

In his first major visit since the abrogation of special status under Article 370 for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu on Sunday and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, “Since the introduction of constitutional reforms with regards to J&K in August 2019, the government has been focused on bringing about wide ranging reforms to substantially improve governance and enhance ease of living for the people of the region at an unprecedented pace.”

This is Modi’s first major visit to J&K since August 5, 2019, when the Centre removed J&K’s special status under Article 370 and split the state into two UTs. Modi had briefly visited J&K to celebrate Diwali with the armed forces in Nowshera district on November 4, 2021. Before that, he had visited J&K in April 2019.

According to the PMO statement, the Prime Minister will visit J&K to participate in celebration of the National Panchayati Raj Day, observed on April 24 to mark the passing of the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992 that came into force with effect from April 24, 1993. The three-tier system of panchayati raj — gram panchayat, block panchayat and district panchayat — came into effect with this law.

Sunday’s main event is being organised at Palli Panchayat in Samba district of Jammu, where Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of “multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 20,000 crore”, according to the PMO. He will also launch the Amrit Sarovar initiative, aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 waterbodies in each district of the country, as part of celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel, built at a cost of more than Rs 3,100 crore.

“The 8.45-km-long tunnel would reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one-and-a-half hours,” the PMO stated. “It is a twin-tube tunnel — one for each direction of travel — with the twin tubes being interconnected by a cross passage every 500m, for maintenance and emergency evacuation. The tunnel would help establish an all-weather connection between Jammu and Kashmir, and bring the two regions closer.”

During the visit, Modi will lay foundation stone of three road projects of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of more than Rs 7,500 crore. These packages are for construction of 4/6 lane access-controlled Delhi-Katra-Amritsar Expressway from Balsua on NH-44 to Gurha Baildaran, Hiranagar; Gurha Baildaran, Hiranagar to Jakh, Vijaypur; and Jakh, Vijaypur to Kunjwani, Jammu with spur connectivity to Jammu airport.

As per the statement, the PM will also lay foundation stone of Ratle and Kwar hydroelectric projects.

“The 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project will be constructed on Chenab river in Kishtwar district at a cost of around Rs 5,300 crore. The 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project will also be built on Chenab river in Kishtwar district at a cost of over Rs 4,500 crore. Both projects will help meet power requirements of the region,” the statement said.

At Palli village panchayat, the PM will inaugurate a 500 KW solar power plant, which will make it the country’s “first panchayat to become carbon neutral.”

“In order to further expand the network of Jan Aushadi Kendras in J&K and to make quality generic medicines at affordable prices available, 100 Kendras have been made functional and will be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister. These Kendras are located in remote corners of the UT,” the statement said.

“Prime Minister will hand over SVAMITVA cards to beneficiaries under the scheme. He will also transfer award money to Panchayats which are winners of awards given across different categories on National panchayati Raj Day for their achievements,” the statement said.

“Prime Minister will also visit the INTACH photo gallery which depicts the rural heritage of the region, and Nokia Smartpur, a rural entrepreneurship-based model designed to create ideal smart villages in India,” it said.