Time to ask Israel if they have advanced spyware: Chidambaram’s jibe at PM Modi

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent message to mark 30 years of India-Israel relations, Congress leader P Chidambaram urged the PM to ask Israel for an “advanced version” of the Pegasus spyware.

“The last deal was for $2 billion. India can do better this time. If we get more sophisticated spyware ahead of the 2024 elections, we can give them even $4 billion,” Chidambaram tweeted.

PM said that it is the best time to set new goals in the India-Israel relationship Of course, it is the best time to ask Israel if they have any advanced version of the Pegasus spyware — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 30, 2022

His comments come a day after a New York Times report alleged that India purchased the Pegasus spyware in 2017 as part of a roughly $2 billion deal with Israel, which also included a missile system.

Despite the backlash, PM Modi shared a video to mark 30 years of India-Israel relations on Saturday. He said that there could not be a better time to set new goals for diplomatic ties between the two countries.

“This day holds importance in our relationship as full diplomatic ties were established between the two countries 30 years ago. A new chapter between the two countries had begun. It was a new chapter but history between us is age-old,” Modi said.

