Modi speaks with Iran’s Pezeshkian: ‘Deep concern over escalation, loss of lives’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing deep concern over the escalating conflict in West Asia and calling for dialogue and diplomacy.

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
3 min readMar 13, 2026 01:16 AM IST First published on: Mar 13, 2026 at 12:01 AM IST
PM Modi, us iran conflictIn a post on X, PM Modi said he had a conversation with Iranian President Pezeshkian to discuss the serious situation in the region. (PTI Photo)

In his first conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian since the start of the war in West Asia 13 days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed Thursday the “serious situation” in the region and expressed “deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure”.

In a post on X following the phone call, Modi said he “urged for dialogue and diplomacy” and “reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability”.

In their conversation, he also flagged the security of Indian nationals and the movement of maritime traffic – fuel ships bound for India are stuck in the Persian Gulf following Tehran’s closure of the key Strait of Hormuz.

Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region.

Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure.

The safety and security of…

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2026 

“The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities,” Modi said.

There are about 9,000 Indians in Iran and some of them have been moved to Armenia and Azerbaijan. On Wednesday, India “deplored” the attack by suspected Iranian fighters on an India-bound ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

A PMO statement said “President Pezeshkian briefed the Prime Minister on the current situation in Iran and shared his perspective on recent developments in the region”. The two leaders “agreed to remain in touch,” it said.

Story continues below this ad

Ever since hostilities commenced, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has had three conversations with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi – on February 28, March 5 and March 12.

Most Read
1NCERT book row: Who are the 3 whom SC wants Centre, states to disassociate from
2India LPG Gas Shortage News Live Updates: PM Modi says no country untouched by crisis
3Meet the 2 families that took fight to Supreme Court after losing daughters to ‘Covid vaccine side-effects’
4Euthanasia for man in vegetative state for 13 years: ‘House will feel empty, so will heart… placing our son in God’s lap’
5India joins 135 nations at UN to denounce Iran’s ‘egregious’ attacks on Gulf countries
6Shot fired at Farooq Abdullah from point-blank range, he escapes unhurt; assassination bid: Omar

On Monday, Jaishankar informed Parliament that while attempts have been made, “contacts with Iran at the leadership level are obviously difficult at this time”, and that they will continue these “high-level conversations in the coming days”.

Also Read Indian sailor killed in attack on US-owned oil tanker in Iraq, 15 crew members evacuated

So far, the Prime Minister has spoken to eight leaders in the region: UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatar Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Kuwait Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Jordan King Abdullah II and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He had condemned the attacks by Iran on these countries.

The Modi-Pezeshkian phone call took place on the day India co-sponsored a resolution at the UN Security Council that called for condemnation of strikes by Iran on the Gulf countries.

Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
twitter

Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 12: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments