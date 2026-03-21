PM Modi speaks with Iranian President on Eid, Nowruz: ‘Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region’

The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure amid the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint. 

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Mar 21, 2026 04:37 PM IST
Iran India Modi PezeshkianPrime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (Archive Photo)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of Nowruz and Eid, and condemned the attacks on critical infrastructure across the region, which he said is “a threat to regional stability”.

“Spoke with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia,” Modi posted on X.

The prime minister reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure amid the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint.

“Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains,” he added.

Modi further said he reiterated the importance of “safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure”, amid the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint.

“Appreciated Iran’s continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran, he said.

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