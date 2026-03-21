PM Modi speaks with Iranian President on Eid, Nowruz: ‘Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of Nowruz and Eid, and condemned the attacks on critical infrastructure across the region, which he said is “a threat to regional stability”.

“Spoke with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia,” Modi posted on X.

Spoke with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia. Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2026

The prime minister reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure amid the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint.