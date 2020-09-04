PM Modi tells IPS probationers to be alert for anything unexpected every time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Two days after the government announced Mission Karmyogi that will bring major changes in the way civil services officers will be skilled and trained across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday interacted with IPS probationers through a video conference on Friday during the ‘Dikshant Parade Event’ at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

PM Modi told the IPS probationers, “Yours is a profession where the factor of encountering something unexpected is very high, and you all must be alert and prepared for this. There is a higher degree of stress, and which is why it is important to keep speaking with your near and dear ones. From time to time, maybe on a day off, meet someone like a teacher or someone whose advice you value.”

During the interaction, the prime minister highlighted the importance of Yoga for those working under stressful conditions. “Yoga and Pranayam is good for all those working under stress. If you do any work from your heart, you will always benefit. You will never feel stressed no matter how much work is there.”

“In Delhi, I regularly interact with young IPS officers who have passed out from here. But this year due to Corona, I’m unable to meet you all. But I’m sure that during my tenure, I will surely meet you all at some point,” he said.

As many as 131 IPS probationers, including 28 women, have completed their 42 weeks of basic course phase-I training at the academy. They joined the academy on Dec 17, 2018 after completing their foundation course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad, with those from other central services like IAS and IFS.

During the basic course, probationers are imparted training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership and management, criminology, public order and internal security, ethics and human rights, modern Indian policing, field craft and tactics, weapon training and firing, the statement said.

Mission Karmayogi is a new capacity-building scheme for civil servants aimed at upgrading the post-recruitment training mechanism of the officers and employees at all levels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this exercise will “radically” improve the government’s human resource management practices and asserted it will use state-of-the-art infrastructure to augment the capacity of civil servants.

