PM Modi invokes 9/11 to call for strong action against terror ‘promoters’

HITTING OUT at Pakistan without naming it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said that India is capable of tackling the challenge of terrorism but the world needs to take “strong action” against those who “promote” terror and “provide protection and training” to terrorists.

Addressing a gathering in Mathura to launch an animal disease control programme and a cleanliness initiative, the Prime Minister also called for a ban on single-use plastic and took a dig at critics who get “rattled” by words like “Om” and “cow”.

Referring to the 9/11 attack as one that “shook” the world, Modi said: “Today, terrorism has become an ideology, which is not restricted by any boundaries. It has become a global problem whose strong roots are being nurtured in our neighbourhood. The entire world needs to take a resolution, to take strong action against those who promote this ideology and provide protection and training to these terrorists.”

The Prime Minister said that India is “capable of tackling this challenge”. “We have shown this recently and will show it in future as well. The decision to strengthen anti-terror laws recently is also a step in this direction. Now terrorists will not be able to hide their deeds by changing the name of organisations,” he said.

Speaking at the launch of the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NACP), Modi said: “Whether the problem is of terrorism, pollution or disease, we have to come together to defeat it.”

Taking a dig at critics, Modi said: “Humare desh mein kuchh logon ke kaan par agar ‘Om’ ya ‘gai’ shabd padta hai, toh unke baal khade ho jaate hain. Unko lagta hai ki desh solavin aur sathravin shatabdi mein chala gaya hai. Aisa kehne walon ne desh ko barbaad karne mein koi kasar nahi chhodi hai.” (If the word ‘Om’ or ‘cow’ falls on the ears of some people in our country, they get rattled. They think the country has gone back to the 16th or 17th century. People who say this have left no stone unturned in ruining the nation.)

Also launching the Swachhta Hi Seva programme, focused on reducing the use of single-use plastic, Modi said: “We should all try that by October 2 this year, our homes, offices, work places should be rid of single-use plastic.” He appealed to Self Help Groups, civil society, NGOs, women and youth organisations, colleges, schools, and “every individual to join in this campaign”.

“We should look for cheaper and easier alternatives for polythene bags,” the Prime Minister said.

Under the NACP to eradicate Foot & Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis among livestock, over 600 million cattle will be vaccinated. Modi also launched a country wide workshop at Krishi Vigyan Kendras in all the 687 districts on vaccination and disease management, artificial insemination and productivity.

He said that animal husbandry and allied activities “have a great role to play in increasing farmers’ incomes” and investments in these areas “bring in more returns”.

The Prime Minister said that “innovation and new technology is the need of the hour, to expand the dairy sector” and pointed out that the government has launched the “Start up Brand Challenge” so that “these innovations could come from our villages”.