PM Modi interview: Demonetisation wasn’t a jhatka, had warned people about black money a year ago

PM Modi Interview: As he faces his biggest electoral test in just three months from now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday touched upon a gamut of contentious issues ranging from demonetisation to ordinance on Ram Mandir and even the mystery shrouding the sudden resignation of former RBI Governor Urjit Patel amid a months-long standoff with the government on economic capital framework and lending to MSMEs.

PM Modi on Ram Temple ordinance

Despite a clamour from Hindutva groups and RSS for a law on Ram Temple, PM Modi, in his first remarks on the issue, said an ordinance on the proposed temple would come only after the Supreme Court ruling. PM Modi also indicated that the judicial process was being slowed down because Congress lawyers were creating “obstacles” in the apex court.

“Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process is over, whatever will be our responsibility as the government, we are ready to make all efforts,” PM Modi said in an interview with ANI. The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute will be taken up by the SC on Friday, where the CJI Ranjan Gogoi-led division bench will constitute a fresh three-judge bench to hear the issue.

Asking the Congress not to create hurdles in the case, PM Modi said, “Don’t weigh it in political terms. Nobody can deny that those sitting in the governments in the last 70 years have tried their best to stall a solution to this (Ayodhya) issue.”

PM Modi on Urjit Patel

Shedding light on Urjit Patel’s sudden resignation, Modi said the former RBI Governor had told him six-seven months ago about his decision to quit and dismissed rumours that political pressure was at play.

“He himself requested (to resign) on personal reasons. I am revealing for the first time. He had been telling me about it for six-seven months before his resignation. He gave it even in writing. No question of political pressure. He did a good job as the RBI governor,” the PM said.

Speculation about Patel’s resignation had been going on for months before he resigned on December 10 after he resisted the government’s pressure to change policies on surplus dividend to the government, liquidity window for finance companies and more powers for the RBI Central Board.

PM Modi on demonetisation

One of the controversial policies of the Modi government was undoubtedly the decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8, 2016. In the interview, the PM said the note ban decision was not a “jhatka” and people were warned earlier about stashing of black money.

“This wasn’t a jhatka. We had warned people a year before, that if you have such wealth (black money), you can deposit it, pay penalties and you will be helped out. However, they thought Modi too would behave like others, so very few came forward voluntarily,” PM Modi said.

However, RBI’s report that over 99 per cent of banned notes were back in the system has given the Opposition a shot in the arm to corner the government on the issue even though Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has argued that the move helped widen the tax base.

PM Modi on Pakistan and surgical strikes

“Come back before sunrise, irrespective of the success or failure of the mission”. This was what PM Modi said to the commandos who went across the Line of Control to strike at terrorist camps after the Uri attack in 2016. Giving an upshot of the operation, PM Modi said the date of the attack was changed twice keeping in mind the safety and security of the troops.

On cross-border attacks, PM Modi said it would take more time for Pakistan to mend its ways. “Ek ladai se Pakistan sudhar jayega, yeh sochna bohot badi ghalti hogi. Pakistan ko sudharne mein abhi aur samay lagega. (It would be a mistake to think Pakistan can mend its ways after a battle, it will take more time,” PM Modi said.