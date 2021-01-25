PM Modi interacts with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees; lauds their contributions

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared that Lagudu has won multiple national and international awards for her prowess in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ awardees via video conferencing and lauded their contributions.

The Prime Minister praised the winners and said they should never stop working and always stay humble. He also asked them to read biographies and said it will keep inspiring them.

Visakahpatnam’s Ameya Lagudu is among the 32 children who have been conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2021 for their excellent achievements in various fields.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared that Lagudu has won multiple national and international awards for her prowess in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi. “She performed her Arangetram at a very young age! Congratulations on getting the Bal Puraskar and wish you a bright future!,” Modi added.

Meet 12-year-old Ameya Lagudu from Visakhapatnam. She has won multiple national and international awards for her prowess in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi. She performed her Arangetram at a very young age! Congratulations on getting the Bal Puraskar and wish you a bright future! pic.twitter.com/yPIuZkZ2e7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2021

PM Modi interacted with 13-year-old Kaamya Karthikeyan from Mumbai who is on a mission to climb the highest peaks in all continents and ski to the North and South poles.

Interacted with Kaamya Karthikeyan from Mumbai. The 13-year-old young mountaineer is on a mission to climb the highest peaks in all continents and ski to the North and South poles. May she achieve greater heights. Congratulations for being awarded the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. pic.twitter.com/hGj2YTOjEp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2021

Speaking to a boy who made farming equipment, Modi said modern agriculture is the need of the country. Children also played a big role in spreading awareness about sanitation as part of the ‘Swachh Bharat’ programme, he noted.

Among other winners are Hrudaya R. Krishnan, an accomplished Veena exponent from Thiruvananthapuram; Tanuj Samaddar, a young artist from Assam whose works have been exhibited across the world and Rajkot’s Mantra Jitendra Harkhani who won two gold medalsAbu Dhabi Special Olympics in 2019.

The government has been conferring the Bal Shakti Puraskar under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to the children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in the fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery.

A total of 32 applicants from across the country under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar have been selected for PMRBP-2021.