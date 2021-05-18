Continuous efforts being made to ramp up vaccine supply, deliver stocks in advance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with district officials on Covid-19 situation in the country on Tuesday. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday interacted with district magistrates during which he underlined that all districts have their own set of challenges, and that every one of them has a crucial role to play in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Calling the officials “field commanders”, the Prime Minister said localised containment zones, aggressive testing and sharing correct and complete information with people are the only weapons to defeat the pandemic.

“Each district has its own challenges and we must aim to end the pandemic. Each one of you plays a crucial role in this fight. In a way, you are the field commander. The only weapons we have are aggressive testing, local containment zones and providing correct information to the general public. There is also a need to curb the practice of black marketing and hoarding of medical supplies,” Modi told the officials from different states.

During the interaction, which was attended by district magistrates from 46 districts across nine states, through video-conferencing, PM Modi asked officials to share their learnings and findings based on their experience in handling the coronavirus pandemic and also their feedback about any change in policy without any inhibition.

“It is important to share your experiences so that successful models can be emulated. We need to take care of all sections of the society during the pandemic and hence must devise strategies accordingly,” the Prime Minister said, adding that the pandemic must be brought under control.

On Covid-19 vaccination, Modi said it’s important to raise awareness and bust any myths surrounding it. He also said that continuous efforts are being made to ramp up vaccine supply and deliver stocks to states 15 days in advance.

PM Modi also hailed the officials for working despite being COVID positive. “Some even lost their family members but they gave duty foremost priority.” He also said a lot of attention has to be paid to rural and remote areas during the second wave of the pandemic.

Several chief ministers besides Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the meeting.