As country eases lockdown, PM Modi to hold fresh interaction with CMs on June 16-17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states and UTs on June 16 and 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states and UTs on June 16 and 17

With the country recording a spike in novel coronavirus cases even as it gradually eases lockdown restrictions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a fresh round of consultation with chief ministers of all states and union territories on June 16 and 17.

This will be PM Modi’s sixth virtual meeting with the chief ministers since the first phase of the lockdown was announced on March 24 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. On June 8, states lifted several restrictions imposed earlier in accordance with the Centre’s directives on ‘Unlock 1’.

On June 16, the Prime Minister is likely to interact with CMs of 21 states and UTs including Punjab, Assam, Kerala, U’khand, J’khand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Himachal, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry, Arunachal, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadar Nagar Haveli & Dama Diu, Sikkim & Lakshadweep

On June 17, the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu And Kashmir, Telangana and Odisha will likely be present in the virtual meeting.

India crossed 3 lakh coronavirus cases Friday after at least 2,900 cases were reported from across the country. Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states, breached the 100,000-mark in Covid-19 cases today as it recorded 3,493 new cases with the total tally now at 101,141. The state accounts for one-third of India’s cases.

Meanwhile, the doubling time of coronavirus cases in India has improved to 17.4 days currently, from 15.4 days a couple of weeks ago, the Union health ministry said on Friday, even as the country for the first time recorded over 10,000 new instances of the infection in a day. At the time the lockdown was imposed on March 25, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases was 3.4 days, it said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd