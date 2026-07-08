Modi, Prabowo inaugurate ASI-led joint conservation project for 9th-century temple site in Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before concluding his Indonesia visit on Wednesday, visited the 9th-century Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta along with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to inaugurate a joint conservation project for the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The project will be led by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Calling the initiative a “shining example of the enduring civilisational bonds” between India and Indonesia, the two leaders also unveiled a plaque at the temple, marking the commencement of the ASI’s conservation and restoration project at the site.

“President Prabowo Subianto and I inaugurated the UNESCO World Heritage Prambanan Temple Compound Restoration and Conservation Project,” Modi posted on X after his visit.

“The magnificent Prambanan Temple stands as a timeless symbol of our cultural and spiritual links. Preserving such heritage is about safeguarding the traditions that continue to inspire generations,” he said, adding that India is privileged to partner with Indonesia in this important endeavour.

The central focus of the project is the restoration of the Pervara temples — 224 subsidiary shrines arranged in four concentric rows within the middle zone of the compound, official sources told The Indian Express. Of these 224 temples, only six have been restored to date and the remaining 218 stand as extensive ruins.

The project, spanning 10 years (2026–2036) with a total outlay of Rs 65 crore, will be executed by ASI in collaboration with the Indonesian Heritage Agency, sources added. The key activities of the project include LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensor, and photogrammetric documentation of scattered stone members, archival research, structural, hydrological, and geotechnical studies.

“As nations with deep cultural connections, India and Indonesia will continue to work together to celebrate our shared past while building an even stronger future,” Modi said.

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“As we begin the conservation and restoration work at Prambanan Temple complex, I am very assured that Indian tourists will definitely visit this place,” he added.

The Prambanan Temple Compound, inscribed a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1991, is considered among the most magnificent ensembles of Hindu temple architecture in the world. Built in the 9th century under the Mataram Kingdom in Central Java, the compound contains over 500 temples, including the soaring 47-metre Shiva temple.

India said its support for the restoration and conservation of the temple complex “reflects its enduring commitment to preserving shared civilisational heritage”.

The conservation project follows the understanding reached between the two sides during President Prabowo’s state visit to India in 2025 to explore India’s assistance for the restoration of the temples at the Prambanan complex, the MEA said in a statement.

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“India has had a successful track record of heritage restoration and conservation of several World Heritage Sites in Southeast Asia. ASI has also earlier undertaken extensive documentation of the Borobudur Temple Compounds in Indonesia,” it said.

From conserving key sections of the Angkor heritage complex in Cambodia to providing grant assistance for restoration of one of Sri Lanka’s five ancient temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, India has extended help to multiple partners in the past 12 years in reviving the “shared civilisational heritage”, according to officials.