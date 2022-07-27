scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

PM Modi: India will continue to support Lanka

The PM also conveyed that he looked forward to working closely with the President for the mutual benefit of people and strengthening the age-old, close and friendly relations between India and Sri Lanka, it added.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 2:55:36 am
The Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay also met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Foreign minister Ali Sabry on Tuesday. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sri Lanka’s newly elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe and said India will continue to support the quest of the people for stability and economic recovery, through established democratic means, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said on Tuesday.

The Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay also met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Foreign minister Ali Sabry on Tuesday.

The PM also conveyed that he looked forward to working closely with the President for the mutual benefit of people and strengthening the age-old, close and friendly relations between India and Sri Lanka, it added.

Meanwhile, Baglay on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on PM Gunawardena and conveyed greetings from the leadership. He also handed over the third consignment of humanitarian supplies like rice and medicines donated by the government of Tamil Nadu.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement