PM Modi: India will continue to support Lanka

July 27, 2022 2:55:36 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sri Lanka’s newly elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe and said India will continue to support the quest of the people for stability and economic recovery, through established democratic means, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said on Tuesday.
The Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay also met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Foreign minister Ali Sabry on Tuesday.
The PM also conveyed that he looked forward to working closely with the President for the mutual benefit of people and strengthening the age-old, close and friendly relations between India and Sri Lanka, it added.
Meanwhile, Baglay on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on PM Gunawardena and conveyed greetings from the leadership. He also handed over the third consignment of humanitarian supplies like rice and medicines donated by the government of Tamil Nadu.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’Premium
Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelledPremium
Latest News
How a Delhi doctor diagnosed first local transmission of monkeypox in India
Three IAS officers among 4 bureaucrats transferred
Man dies as throat slit by Chinese manjha
Gujarat Floods: Rs 1,482 cr allocated from SDRF
5G auction Day 1: Bids of Rs 1.45L cr; premium 700 MHz band in demand
From August, power bill to come with opt-in form thanking CM, reminding consumers of subsidy
Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 bn investment in state
3 foot-over bridges to ease commute from rapid rail station
Bootleggers in collusion with govt and cops, says Congress; BTP wants Sanghavi to quit
4 in remand after bid to extort people met through dating app
Praja Report | In assembly, between 2009 and 2019: ‘MLAs from city asked 74% less questions since 2009’
Will end atmosphere of fear, says Kejriwal as he makes 5 more promises