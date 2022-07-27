PM Modi: India will continue to support Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sri Lanka’s newly elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe and said India will continue to support the quest of the people for stability and economic recovery, through established democratic means, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said on Tuesday.

The Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay also met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Foreign minister Ali Sabry on Tuesday.

The PM also conveyed that he looked forward to working closely with the President for the mutual benefit of people and strengthening the age-old, close and friendly relations between India and Sri Lanka, it added.

Meanwhile, Baglay on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on PM Gunawardena and conveyed greetings from the leadership. He also handed over the third consignment of humanitarian supplies like rice and medicines donated by the government of Tamil Nadu.