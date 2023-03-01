scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Well-planned cities will determine fate of India: PM Modi

PM Modi addressed a post-Budget webinar on urban planning, development and sanitation.

narendra modi, india, indian expressPM Modi said well-planned cities were the need of the hour in the 21st century. (File)
Well-planned cities will determine fate of India: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday emphasised the importance of urban planning, saying it was only “well-planned cities that will determine the fate of India”.

Addressing a post-Budget webinar on the subject of urban development, Modi said well-planned cities were the need of the hour in the 21st century.

“Urban planning will determine the fate of our cities in Amrit kaal and it is only well-planned cities that will determine the fate of India,” the prime minister said addressing the virtual gathering.

It included Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat.

In the sixth of the 12 such post-Budget webinars, PM Modi asked stakeholders to come up with ideas to improve urban planning practices in cities. He said only one or two cities had been planned after Independence and that India would have been at a different place in the world had it developed 75 planned cities in the 75 years of Independence. He asked the audience, which included government officials, to look into how the private sector and start-ups working in the sector could contribute their expertise.

“Our new cities must be garbage-free, water security, and climate-resilient…The plans and policies that the government is making should not only make life easier for the people of the cities but also help in their own development,” he said.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 13:06 IST
