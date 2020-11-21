PM Modi: India to send Bhutanese satellite to space

PM Narendra Modi

Launching the second phase of RuPay card, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that India will soon be sending a Bhutanese satellite to space.

“India opened its space sector for private enterprises. It will boost innovation, capacity and skills. ISRO will be sending Bhutan’s satellite next year and work on that is progressing fast,” he said.

“Like other Indians I have great love and friendship with Bhutan, when I meet you all it’s like meeting our own,” he added.

“For this, four Bhutanese space engineers will be trained in India from December by ISRO. I congratulate these Bhutanese nationals,” Modi said.

“The relation between India and Bhutan is an important and best example for the world,” the PM said.

He said he is happy that 11,000 transactions took place through RuPay cards in Bhutan, and if the Covid pandemic had not hit, the volume could have been greater.

“From my visit to Bhutan, in the phase-1 of RuPay card launch, till now, 11,000 successful RuPay transactions have taken place in Bhutan. Today with the launch of phase-2, we welcome Bhutan as a full-time partner in the RuPay network,” Modi said.

The Bhutan Prime Minister lauded Modi’s efforts in tackling the pandemic. “The Excellency’s (PM Modi) leadership in tackling the pandemic at home is highly commended,” Lotay Tshering said.

“I am sure India will come out much stronger from the pandemic. The lead that India is taking in developing vaccines is a source of hope for all of us,” he added.

The Bhutanese Prime Minister also thanked India for promising to provide a vaccine when it is ready.

