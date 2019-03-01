PM Modi’s science quip: Pilot project over, real one left

In remarks interpreted as a reference to the IAF raid on a terror camp inside Pakistan and the return Friday of captured Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said a “pilot project” just got over and the “real one” was still to be done because it was “practice” earlier.

Video: Project pilot complete: PM Modi

Speaking at the award ceremony for the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology in New Delhi — he made these remarks shortly after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan told his country’s parliament that the Indian pilot would be released Friday — Modi told the gathering of scientists: “You spend your life in laboratories. There is a tradition of conducting a pilot project first. And after the pilot project, it is made scalable. A pilot project has just been done. Now the real one has to be done, it was practice earlier.”

These remarks of the Prime Minister were also tweeted by the BJP.