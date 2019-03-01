PM Modi’s science quip: Pilot project over, real one left

Toggle Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said a “pilot project” just got over and the “real one” was still to be done because it was “practice” earlier.

In remarks interpreted as a reference to the IAF raid on a terror camp inside Pakistan and the return Friday of captured Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said a “pilot project” just got over and the “real one” was still to be done because it was “practice” earlier.

Speaking at the award ceremony for the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology in New Delhi — he made these remarks shortly after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan told his country’s parliament that the Indian pilot would be released Friday — Modi told the gathering of scientists: “You spend your life in laboratories. There is a tradition of conducting a pilot project first. And after the pilot project, it is made scalable. A pilot project has just been done. Now the real one has to be done, it was practice earlier.”

These remarks of the Prime Minister were also tweeted by the BJP.

