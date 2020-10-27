PM Modi: India has left the era of scandals behind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption through video conferencing on Tuesday. (Source: Twitter/BJP4India)

Lauding his government’s counter-corruption measures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said it can now be said with pride that the country has left the era of scandals behind.

Inaugurating the National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption through video conferencing, PM Modi said it was imperative to weed out corruption as it hindered transparency in administrative processes.

“Over the years, the country has moved ahead with a zero-tolerance approach on corruption. From 2014 till now, there have been improvements in every field, including the administrative sector, banking system, health, education, agriculture, and labour.

“Now, through DBT (Direct Bank Transfer), 100 per cent benefit will reach the poor. Due to DBT alone, more than Rs 1,70,000 are being saved from going into the wrong hands. Today it can be said with pride that the country has left that era of scandals behind,” he said.

The PM said there should neither be pressure from the government nor should the government be found lacking.

The PM also said that corruption is like a ‘dynastic termite’ that can make the country hollow. “Corruption, economic offences, drugs, money laundering, terror funding are all interrelated and we need to have systemic checks, effective audits, capacity building and training against corruption,” he said.

