Under PM Modi, India does not shy away from taking stand on global issues: J P Nadda

Unlike in the past, India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not shy away from taking a stand on global issues and the world appreciates it, BJP national president JP Nadda said Wednesday.

“For long, India shied away from taking positions on complex issues. “India takes strong positions under Prime Minister Modi,” Nadda said at a function in Delhi to launch the book Modi: Shaping a Global Order in Flux.

Nadda said India took a stand on the Russia-Ukraine war. “All countries may not appreciate the stand but everybody appreciated the fact that India took a stand,” he said.

He said Modi’s visit to Israel was made possible by India’s new foreign policy. “Earlier, India did not dare to visit Israel only because of domestic vote bank politics. PM Modi’s visits to Israel and Palestine separately show India is capable of handling the two countries in the best possible manner,” he said.

In his 22-minute speech on Modi’s foreign policy achievements, Nadda did not mention China. But he talked about the “dehyphenation” of India and Pakistan.

“Earlier, India and Pakistan were hyphenated. Now India’s position is far ahead of that of Pakistan. Nobody keeps India and Pakistan in the same bracket,” he said.

“The world has appreciated India’s tough stand in conducting the surgical strikes… Pakistan has been isolated in the world,” he added.

Nadda spoke of Modi’s “personal relationships” with world leaders, resulting in gains in foreign policy.

“Because of his personal relations, PM Modi has had dialogues with leaders of the world… During the Yemen hostage crisis, he spoke to the Crown Prince of UAE, which helped release hostages. PM Modi initiated dialogue with Putin and Zelensky and asked for a temporary ceasefire so that 21,500 Indians could be rescued,” he said.

About India’s role in G20, Nadda said Modi’s foreign policy initiatives over the past nine years ensured that India is now an “essential player” in multilateral platforms.

“Be it G20, G7 or India’s contribution in QUAD, SCO, BRICS… India’s presidency of the G20 has come at a time when challenges emerge from the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war… PM Modi’s voice and India’s role will be very important in the coming time.”

The book was co-authored by Vijay Chuthaiwale, in-charge of foreign affairs in the BJP; Sujan Chinoy, retired diplomat and current director general of Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses; and Uttam Sinha, a fellow at the institute.