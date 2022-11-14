scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

India’s G-20 Presidency will be grounded in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ theme: PM Modi before leaving for Bali

The Prime Minister also stated that he will meet the leaders of various participating countries, and review the progress of India’s bilateral relations with them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a ceremony organised for the launch of multiple developmental projects, in Ramagundam, November 12, 2022. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said that he will hold extensive discussions with other G-20 leaders in Bali on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, ensuring food and energy security, and addressing issues relating to health and digital transformation, news agency PTI reported. This was the Prime Minister’s departure statement before heading to Bali to take part in the G-20 summit, during which India will be handed the group’s presidency for the year ahead.

Modi also mentioned that he would highlight India's achievements and commitment to collectively address global challenges.

Modi also mentioned that he would highlight India’s achievements and commitment to collectively address global challenges.

“In a significant moment for our country, the Indonesian President will hand over G-20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali summit. India will officially assume G-20 Presidency on December 1. I will extend my personal invitation to all G-20 members for next year’s summit. India’s G-20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or One Earth, One Family, One Future,” he added.

Modi is traveling to the Indonesian city on late Monday afternoon on a three-day visit to participate in the summit that is expected to discuss pressing global challenges including implications of the Ukraine conflict, especially in areas of food and energy security.

The summit is set to be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron among others.

The G-20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and nations under the European Union (EU).

The G-20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world’s population.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 10:41:12 am
