I-Day speech: PM Modi pushes for population control, suggests measures to deal with it

In his speech on the occasion of India’s 73rd Independence Day Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the country’s population explosion and the challenges it poses for future generations. He suggested that families should be smaller, claiming if people are not educated and healthy, then neither their homes nor the country can be happy.

“Population explosion has been occurring at an unrestrained pace. This population explosion is creating innumerable challenges for us and the coming generations,” the Prime Minister said.

"Population explosion is a subject our nation must discuss as widely as possible. We owe this to the future generations…"

Modi also stressed that if there is no proposed solution to this then the upcoming generation could be in further distress. The PM claimed that the country was entering a new phase and it did not need to hide its problems but face the challenges head-on. He also asserted the need for central and state governments to take action and launch measures to deal with the issue.

PM Modi called upon the people to learn from a “small section of society” which is aware of their role in the bringing up of children. He said this section, after considering all parameters these families decide to raise a small family which is beneficial for not just their welfare but also helps in contributing to the nation’s welfare.

This is the first time that the prime minister has spoken about the issue in a public forum while many BJP leaders have openly voiced for a more stringent law to the population problem.

In his on-and-half-hour-long speech Modi made references to the legislation against Triple Talaq and stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status under Article 370 which appeared as a signal not only to BJP’s electoral support base but also to the public at large that the government, with an enhanced fresh mandate, is determined and decisive to pursue its convictions.

On Jammu and Kashmir

“Things that could not happen in last 70 years have been achieved during last 70 days,” Modi asserted referring to Articles 370 and 35A to suggest to the nation that his government is neither going to procrastinate on the problems nor will it pander to them. “We neither nurse problems nor keep them pending. In less than 70 days of the new Government, Article 370 has become history, and in both Houses of Parliament, two-third of the members supported this step,” he said.

Triple Talaq

Modi cited the new triple talaq law as a medium to ensure a better life for Muslim women. “Scrapping of triple talaq will help Muslim women live a better life. The decision should not be seen through political prism. If we can take steps against ‘Sati’ custom, female foeticide and dowry, then why not against instant triple talaq,” he said.

Modi on ‘One nation, one election’

PM Modi spoke about key challenges ahead in achieving this and called the implementation of GST as a precursor to the ‘One nation, one policy’ program. “Discussions should now be held on one nation one election, it is imperative to make the country great. Time has come to take on key challenges head on. One nation, one constitution spirit has become a reality and India is proud of it. GST brought to life the dream of One Nation, One Tax. India has also achieved One Nation, One Grid in the energy sector. Arrangements have been made for One Nation, One Mobility Card,” he said.

PM Modi on water crisis

Modi stressed the need for water conservation and urged the people to do their bit in the movement. He mentioned the creation of the new Jal Shakti ministry which will help in the endeavor to save water. “India understands the important of water conservation and thus, a new ministry for Jal Shakti has been created. It is unfortunate, however, that so many people lack access to water even 70 years after Independence. The movement towards water conservation has to take place at the grassroots level. It cannot become a mere Government programme. People from all walks of life have to be integrated in this movement,” Modi said

PM on economic slowdown

The PM appeared mindful of the shadows of the economic slowdown but did not dwell at the headwinds faced by the economy. He spoke about the government’s outlook towards “wealth creators” in the economy and assert that the economic fundamentals are strong to instill some confidence in the markets as he reasserted his confidence of making India $5 trillion economy in next five years. “We have decided to invest Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure building. India can become a 5 trillion dollar economy in the next five years. Wealth creation is a great national service. Let us never see wealth creators with suspicion. Unless wealth is created, we can not distribute wealth. Wealth creation is absolutely essential. Those who create wealth are India’s wealth and we respect them.”