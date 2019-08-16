Defence reform pending since Kargil gets I-Day okay: PM Modi announces Chief of Defence Staff post

Signalling greater resolve in bringing decisive changes following the strong mandate for a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday announced the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff, and flagged population growth while calling for a rethink. He said steps will be taken to address the water crisis, and a campaign should begin against single-use plastic.

Delivering his sixth Independence Day speech, the first of his second term, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi also broached the subject of simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and assemblies, saying the issue must be discussed “democratically”. Full text: PM Narendra Modi’s 2019 Independence Day speech

Referring to the abrogation of J&K’s special status under Article 370, Modi said the move has ushered in the idea of One Nation, One Constitution. He said the special provision had only bred separatism, terrorism, dynasty and corruption in the Valley. He said intermediaries have been removed and people of J&K can now directly talk to Delhi.

“There is a specific character of this government. We neither defer problems, nor do we let them fester. What could not be done in the past 70 years, we did it in 70 days of the new government. The Parliament repealed both Article 370 and Article 35A with two two-thirds majority. It shows that everyone agreed with the decision but no one was ready to make the first move. The nation has given me this responsibility and I am fulfilling it.” He targeted the Opposition for its criticism of the government move, saying if they loved Article 370 so much, they should have made it permanent. “Why did you keep it temporary? If you had the conviction, you should have come forward and made it permanent. This means even you knew that the decision was not right, but you neither had the courage nor the intention to change it. Concerns about their political future kept coming up. For me, the country’s future is everything, political future is nothing.”

In his address, he made no mention of Pakistan but said those “spreading fear and fostering violence must be razed to the ground”.

But it was the Prime Minister’s announcement of the decision to appoint a CDS that made the three services sit up — they had been seeking it for years. Highlighting how modern warfare had become technology-driven and India could not have a fragmented approach on defence, Modi said, “Today we have decided that we will now have a Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, and after formation of this post, all the three forces will get effective leadership at the top level. The CDS system is very important, a compelling task in our dream to reform the strategic pace of Hindustan in the world.”

He said there was a view among defence experts that there should be a CDS, and that it would go a long way in fostering better coordination between the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Urging the nation to check population growth, he said “the rapidly increasing population poses various new challenges for us and our future generations”.

“In our society, there is a section which is very well aware of the consequences of the uncontrolled population growth… Before having a baby, they take a well-considered decision whether they will be able to take care of the child’s needs and fulfil his/her dreams by playing the role of a responsible parent. Keeping these parameters in mind, this small section of responsible citizens is self-motivated to keep their family small. Not only do they contribute to the welfare of their family but also to the good of the nation.”

“We should learn from them. Before a child arrives into our family we should think: have I prepared myself to fulfil the needs of the child ? Or will I leave it dependent on society? Will I leave the child un-nurtured? No parent can continue to give birth to children who are forced to live this type of life and, therefore, social awareness is needed.”

Declaring war on plastic as the next phase of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Modi urged people to rid the country of single-use plastic. “I would like to make a small request. On October 2, can we make India free from single-use plastic? Let us move around, form teams and move from homes, schools, colleges… I will request start-up organisations, technicians and entrepreneurs to see what we can do to recycle this plastic. Plastic is being used for making highways. Many such remedies can be there. But to get rid of such a problem, we have to initiate a mass movement, and think of alternatives. I will request all shopkeepers that with your sign board, place another urging customers not to use plastic bags.” Acknowledging the water crisis in the country, the Prime Minister said the Jal Jeevan Mission would be taken forward to ensure potable water in every house. “It is a fact that today almost half the houses in India do not have drinking water. People have to struggle to get drinking water. Mothers and sisters have to travel 2, 3, 5 km, carrying the water loads on their heads. A large part of their lives is spent in struggling for water. Therefore, this government has… to ensure availability of water in every house.”