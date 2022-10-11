scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

PM Modi inaugurates Mahakal Lok corridor at Mahakaleshwar temple

The Mahakal Lok project cost is Rs 856 crore, with the first phase being developed for Rs 351 crore, an official said.

Modi offered prayers at the temple before he inaugurated the corridor project. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 900 metre-long Mahakal Lok corridor built at the Mahakaleshwar temple here.

The Mahakal Lok project cost is Rs 856 crore, with the first phase being developed for Rs 351 crore, an official said.

Modi, accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, greeted sadhus present at the venue.

He pressed a remote button to unveil a Shivling replica to dedicate Mahakal Lok to the nation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Caste Politics’ or ‘Urban...Premium
UPSC Key-October 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Caste Politics’ or ‘Urban...
How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of ...Premium
How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’

The Mahakaleshwar Temple Corridor Development Project will provide better amenities for those visiting the temple which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and houses one of the 12 Jyotirlingas (representation of Lord Shiva) in India.

The corridor has around 108 aesthetically ornate pillars made of intricately carved sandstones that depict the Anand Tandav Swaroop (Lord Shiva’s dance form), 200 statues and murals of Lord Shiva and goddess Shakti.

Modi offered prayers at the temple before he inaugurated the corridor project.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 07:46:24 pm
Next Story

Red Bull cost cap breach puts further spotlight on FIA’s governance of F1

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement