PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for slew of projects in Uttar Pradesh

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a series of development projects in Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra and Ghaziabad. He inaugurated and laid foundation stone for projects worth Rs 32,500 crore in Ghaziabad.

These included foundation-laying of the ambitious Regional Rail Transport System (RRTS) that would connect Delhi and Meerut via Ghaziabad, inauguration of a civil terminal building at the Hindon airport and an extension of the Delhi Metro’s Red Line.

“The RRTS is being built at a cost of more than Rs 30,000 crore. Once work on the country’s first RRTS is completed, the distance between Delhi and Meerut could be covered in just one hour,” Modi told the gathering. The extension of the Delhi Metro’s Red Line, inaugurated by the Prime Minister in Ghaziabad, would now connect Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) to Dilshad Garden in Delhi, while the civil terminal building at the Hindon Airport would facilitate commercial flights, as the aerodrome was only for Indian Air Force operations.

Two stations on the 9.63-km-long Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section have been renamed in honour of the country’s fallen heroes, a DMRC official said Friday.

“The Rajendra Nagar Metro Station has been rechristened as Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar station and the end station New Bus Adda has been renamed to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda),” the official said.

After flagging off the section, Modi also took a ride in a metro train from Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad and on the way also interacted with commuters onboard.

He took the ride till Kashmere Gate, a major interchange facility on the DMRC network, from where he deboarded, DMRC officials said. With this new section, the Delhi Metro will foray into the interiors of Ghaziabad for the first time, touching the industrial areas in twin cities of Ghaziabad and Sahibabad. This would be the second metro corridor in Ghaziabad, after the Blue Line, which links Delhi to the neighbouring city, with stations at Kaushambi and Vaishali.

During an address in Ghaziabad later, Modi slammed the previous government for inaction on terrorism. Prime Minister claimed that Ghaziabad is now known by three C’s; Connectivity, Cleanliness and Capital. He also congratulated the administration and citizens for achieving the 13th rank in Swachh Survekshan rankings.

The prime minister inaugurated two model inter-colleges, one for boys and one for girls, in Loni town area, drinking water plant, sewage treatment facility and 180 houses built under the government’s Aasra residential scheme in Ghaziabad city.

Modi also laid foundation stone for multiple development projects in Union minister and BJP leader V K Singh’s Lok Sabha constituency. The projects included an Integrated Traffic Management System, the first phase of a 45-metre wide northern peripheral road and outer ring road, among others. He said the connectivity projects will not only provide employment opportunities but also help thousands of commuters.

“People rue that they work in office for eight to nine hours and travelling takes another two to three hours… With improved road and metro rail connectivity, people’s suffering due to travelling will reduce,” Modi said.

The prime minister said the plan for a civil terminal at Hindon airport was conceived eight months ago and it has come up within a short time, just like a similar facility came up in Allahabad within 11 months.

“These airports have been connected with UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme. Even people wearing slippers will now be able to afford flight journeys,” he said. “Our government has worked on two approaches – strengthening the country’s infrastructure and helping the common man,” Modi said.

In Kanpur, the prime minister laid the foundation stone for the Panki thermal power plant.

He flagged off the commercial run on Lucknow Metro's 23-km-long north-south corridor, through video conferencing from Kanpur itself and symbolically laid the foundation stone for the Agra Metro Rail project at the same event.

Modi also distributed keys of houses to the beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana.

(With inputs from PTI)