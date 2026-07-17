PM Modi inaugurates 75 redeveloped railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme – Full list

3 min readJul 17, 2026 08:57 PM IST
Redevelopment of railway stations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated 75 redeveloped railway stations across 20 states. These stations have been modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) and developed at a cost of about Rs 1,570 crore.
Launched in 2022, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) aims at development and upgradation of stations over the Indian Railways (IR) network. The ABSS has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.
“Beyond improving commuter convenience, the modernized stations are expected to strengthen regional connectivity, promote tourism and trade, and support the long-term economic growth of the areas they serve,” the national transporter said in a statement.
75 railway stations redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme – Full list
- Redevelopment of Jalandhar Cantt railway station
The 110-year-old Punjab’s Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 125 crore. The modernised station now features a double-height air concourse, heavy steel platform roofing, slip-resistant flooring, energy-efficient LED lighting, improved connectivity through entry points from both sides of the city, and two new Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) with widths of 6 metres and 9 metres.
The redeveloped station also includes a 40-metre-wide trough roof covering 200 metres of platform length, spread across 8,720 sq. metres, along with a 36-metre-wide air concourse spanning 1,770 sq. metres. Other key facilities include a newly developed second entry with a 300 sq. metre station building and a 4,855 sq. metre parking area to enhance passenger convenience.
- Redevelopment of Delhi’s Modi Nagar railway station
The Modi Nagar railway station in Delhi has been redeveloped at a cost of 25.75 crore. It falls under the administrative control of Northern Railway (NR) zone. As part of the modernisation, the station building has been renovated.
The station has been upgraded with several new facilities, including a 12-metre-wide Foot Over Bridge (FOB), a new parking area and an improved circulating area. A new waiting room and toilet block have also been constructed. The platform shelter and surface have been improved to enhance passenger convenience.
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The station now has Divyangjan-friendly facilities, including entry ramps, tactile pathways, toilets, water booths, parking facilities, and other amenities. Two lifts have been installed to provide easier access for passengers, especially senior citizens and Divyangjan passengers.
A look at full list of 75 redeveloped railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme:
🚉 All 75 Stations Zone-wise
|Sr.
|Zone
|Station
|State
|1
|ER
|Shivnarayanpur
|Bihar
|2
|NWR
|Barmer
|Rajasthan
|3
|NWR
|Dausa
|Rajasthan
|4
|NWR
|Gotan
|Rajasthan
|5
|NWR
|Jaisalmer
|Rajasthan
|6
|NWR
|Khairthal
|Rajasthan
|7
|NWR
|Somesar
|Rajasthan
|8
|SCoR
|Cumbum
|Andhra Pradesh
|9
|SCoR
|Mangalagiri
|Andhra Pradesh
|10
|SCoR
|Parlakhemundi
|Odisha
|11
|SCoR
|Rayanapadu
|Andhra Pradesh
|12
|SECR
|Balaghat
|Madhya Pradesh
|13
|SECR
|Balod
|Chhattisgarh
|14
|SECR
|Champa
|Chhattisgarh
|15
|SECR
|Chhindwara
|Madhya Pradesh
|16
|SECR
|Nainpur Jn.
|Madhya Pradesh
|17
|SECR
|Sarona
|Chhattisgarh
|18
|SER
|Baripada
|Odisha
|19
|SER
|Bimalgarh
|Odisha
|20
|SER
|Muri Jn.
|Jharkhand
|21
|SER
|Piska
|Jharkhand
|22
|SWR
|Alnavar
|Karnataka
|23
|SWR
|Badami
|Karnataka
|24
|SWR
|Bantawala
|Karnataka
|25
|SWR
|Koppal
|Karnataka
|26
|CR
|Baramati
|Maharashtra
|27
|CR
|Junnor Deo
|Madhya Pradesh
|28
|CR
|Nandura
|Maharashtra
|29
|ECoR
|Balangir
|Odisha
|30
|ECoR
|Barpali
|Odisha
|31
|ECoR
|Kesinga
|Odisha
|32
|ECoR
|Talcher
|Odisha
|33
|NCR
|Bhind
|Madhya Pradesh
|34
|NCR
|Deeg
|Rajasthan
|35
|NCR
|Fatehpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|36
|NCR
|Harpalpur
|Madhya Pradesh
|37
|NCR
|MCS Chhatarpur
|Madhya Pradesh
|38
|NCR
|Panki Dham
|Uttar Pradesh
|39
|NCR
|Tikamgarh
|Madhya Pradesh
|40
|NCR
|Vindhyachal
|Uttar Pradesh
|41
|NER
|Aishbagh Jn.
|Uttar Pradesh
|42
|NFR
|Haldibari
|West Bengal
|43
|NFR
|Jalpaiguri Road
|West Bengal
|44
|NFR
|Majbat
|Assam
|45
|NR
|Amb Andaura
|Himachal Pradesh
|46
|NR
|Anandpur Sahib
|Punjab
|47
|NR
|Dhampur
|Uttar Pradesh
|48
|NR
|Harrawala
|Uttarakhand
|49
|NR
|Jalandhar Cantt. Jn.
|Punjab
|50
|NR
|Kalka
|Haryana
|51
|NR
|Modinagar
|Uttar Pradesh
|52
|NR
|Muktsar
|Punjab
|53
|NR
|Narwana Jn.
|Haryana
|54
|NR
|Sahibzada Ajit Singh
|Punjab
|55
|NR
|Shamli
|Uttar Pradesh
|56
|SCR
|Hi-Tech City
|Telangana
|57
|SR
|Angamali For Kaladi
|Kerala
|58
|SR
|Chalakudi
|Kerala
|59
|SR
|Chennai Park
|Tamil Nadu
|60
|SR
|Chinna Salem
|Tamil Nadu
|61
|SR
|Coonoor
|Tamil Nadu
|62
|SR
|Nilambur Road
|Kerala
|63
|SR
|Parappanangadi
|Kerala
|64
|SR
|Thalassery
|Kerala
|65
|SR
|Tirur
|Kerala
|66
|WCR
|Ashoknagar
|Madhya Pradesh
|67
|WCR
|Beohari
|Madhya Pradesh
|68
|WCR
|Gangapur City
|Rajasthan
|69
|WCR
|Sanchi
|Madhya Pradesh
|70
|WCR
|Shivpuri
|Madhya Pradesh
|71
|WCR
|Vidisha
|Madhya Pradesh
|72
|WR
|Bhaktinagar
|Gujarat
|73
|WR
|Godhra Jn.
|Gujarat
|74
|WR
|Porbandar
|Gujarat
|75
|WR
|Pratapnagar
|Gujarat
Source: Ministry of Railways