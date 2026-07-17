PM Modi inaugurates 75 redeveloped railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme – Full list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated 75 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Redevelopment of railway stations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated 75 redeveloped railway stations across 20 states. These stations have been modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) and developed at a cost of about Rs 1,570 crore.

Launched in 2022, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) aims at development and upgradation of stations over the Indian Railways (IR) network. The ABSS has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.

“Beyond improving commuter convenience, the modernized stations are expected to strengthen regional connectivity, promote tourism and trade, and support the long-term economic growth of the areas they serve,” the national transporter said in a statement.