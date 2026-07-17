PM Modi inaugurates 75 redeveloped railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme – Full list

PM Narendra Modi has inaugurated 75 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Check the full list of stations and key passenger amenities.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readJul 17, 2026 08:57 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated 75 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (Image: Ministry of Railways)Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated 75 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Redevelopment of railway stations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated 75 redeveloped railway stations across 20 states. These stations have been modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) and developed at a cost of about Rs 1,570 crore.

Launched in 2022, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) aims at development and upgradation of stations over the Indian Railways (IR) network. The ABSS has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.

“Beyond improving commuter convenience, the modernized stations are expected to strengthen regional connectivity, promote tourism and trade, and support the long-term economic growth of the areas they serve,” the national transporter said in a statement.

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75 railway stations redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme – Full list

  • Redevelopment of Jalandhar Cantt railway station

The 110-year-old Punjab’s Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 125 crore. The modernised station now features a double-height air concourse, heavy steel platform roofing, slip-resistant flooring, energy-efficient LED lighting, improved connectivity through entry points from both sides of the city, and two new Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) with widths of 6 metres and 9 metres.

The redeveloped station also includes a 40-metre-wide trough roof covering 200 metres of platform length, spread across 8,720 sq. metres, along with a 36-metre-wide air concourse spanning 1,770 sq. metres. Other key facilities include a newly developed second entry with a 300 sq. metre station building and a 4,855 sq. metre parking area to enhance passenger convenience.

  • Redevelopment of Delhi’s Modi Nagar railway station

The Modi Nagar railway station in Delhi has been redeveloped at a cost of 25.75 crore. It falls under the administrative control of Northern Railway (NR) zone. As part of the modernisation, the station building has been renovated.

The station has been upgraded with several new facilities, including a 12-metre-wide Foot Over Bridge (FOB), a new parking area and an improved circulating area. A new waiting room and toilet block have also been constructed. The platform shelter and surface have been improved to enhance passenger convenience.

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The station now has Divyangjan-friendly facilities, including entry ramps, tactile pathways, toilets, water booths, parking facilities, and other amenities. Two lifts have been installed to provide easier access for passengers, especially senior citizens and Divyangjan passengers.

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A look at full list of 75 redeveloped railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: 

New Railway Stations — Full List

75 Stations Across Zones & States | Ministry of Railways
🚉 All 75 Stations  Zone-wise
Sr.ZoneStationState
1ERShivnarayanpurBihar
2NWRBarmerRajasthan
3NWRDausaRajasthan
4NWRGotanRajasthan
5NWRJaisalmerRajasthan
6NWRKhairthalRajasthan
7NWRSomesarRajasthan
8SCoRCumbumAndhra Pradesh
9SCoRMangalagiriAndhra Pradesh
10SCoRParlakhemundiOdisha
11SCoRRayanapaduAndhra Pradesh
12SECRBalaghatMadhya Pradesh
13SECRBalodChhattisgarh
14SECRChampaChhattisgarh
15SECRChhindwaraMadhya Pradesh
16SECRNainpur Jn.Madhya Pradesh
17SECRSaronaChhattisgarh
18SERBaripadaOdisha
19SERBimalgarhOdisha
20SERMuri Jn.Jharkhand
21SERPiskaJharkhand
22SWRAlnavarKarnataka
23SWRBadamiKarnataka
24SWRBantawalaKarnataka
25SWRKoppalKarnataka
26CRBaramatiMaharashtra
27CRJunnor DeoMadhya Pradesh
28CRNanduraMaharashtra
29ECoRBalangirOdisha
30ECoRBarpaliOdisha
31ECoRKesingaOdisha
32ECoRTalcherOdisha
33NCRBhindMadhya Pradesh
34NCRDeegRajasthan
35NCRFatehpurUttar Pradesh
36NCRHarpalpurMadhya Pradesh
37NCRMCS ChhatarpurMadhya Pradesh
38NCRPanki DhamUttar Pradesh
39NCRTikamgarhMadhya Pradesh
40NCRVindhyachalUttar Pradesh
41NERAishbagh Jn.Uttar Pradesh
42NFRHaldibariWest Bengal
43NFRJalpaiguri RoadWest Bengal
44NFRMajbatAssam
45NRAmb AndauraHimachal Pradesh
46NRAnandpur SahibPunjab
47NRDhampurUttar Pradesh
48NRHarrawalaUttarakhand
49NRJalandhar Cantt. Jn.Punjab
50NRKalkaHaryana
51NRModinagarUttar Pradesh
52NRMuktsarPunjab
53NRNarwana Jn.Haryana
54NRSahibzada Ajit SinghPunjab
55NRShamliUttar Pradesh
56SCRHi-Tech CityTelangana
57SRAngamali For KaladiKerala
58SRChalakudiKerala
59SRChennai ParkTamil Nadu
60SRChinna SalemTamil Nadu
61SRCoonoorTamil Nadu
62SRNilambur RoadKerala
63SRParappanangadiKerala
64SRThalasseryKerala
65SRTirurKerala
66WCRAshoknagarMadhya Pradesh
67WCRBeohariMadhya Pradesh
68WCRGangapur CityRajasthan
69WCRSanchiMadhya Pradesh
70WCRShivpuriMadhya Pradesh
71WCRVidishaMadhya Pradesh
72WRBhaktinagarGujarat
73WRGodhra Jn.Gujarat
74WRPorbandarGujarat
75WRPratapnagarGujarat
Source: Ministry of Railways
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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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