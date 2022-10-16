scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 75 Digital Banking Units, including 2 of J-K Bank

The function at Lal Chowk here was attended by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, who was in the Valley as part of the third phase of the central government's public outreach programme, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated to the nation 75 Digital Banking Units, including two of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, via video-conferencing.

Of the two Digital Banking Units (DBUs) of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, one is the SSI branch at Lal Chowk in Srinagar and the other is the Channi Rama branch in Jammu.

The function at Lal Chowk here was attended by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, who was in the Valley as part of the third phase of the central government’s public outreach programme, officials said.

Member of Parliament from Srinagar and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah was also present on the occasion, they added.

As part of the Union Budget 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the setting up of the 75 DBUs in as many districts of the country to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The DBUs are being set up to ensure that the benefits of digital banking reach every nook and corner of the country.

Eleven banks in the public sector, 12 in the private sector and one Small Finance Bank are participating in the endeavour.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC NormsPremium
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC Norms
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...Premium
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...Premium
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...
Tavleen Singh writes: Why should a bad religious idea be accepted at all?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why should a bad religious idea be accepted at all?
Advertisement

DBUs will provide a variety of digital banking facilities to people such as opening a savings account, account balance check, printing passbook, funds transfer, fixed deposit investments, loan applications, application for credit or debit cards, and bill and tax payments, among others.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 02:16:18 pm
Next Story

KEAM 2022: Final seat allotment phase 3 result declared; here’s how to check

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement