PM Modi inaugurates 594 km Meerut-Prayagraj Ganga Expressway

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PM Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The 594-km-long Ganga Expressway, a mega infrastructure project connects Meerut to Prayagraj. The high-speed corridor is expected to boost connectivity across Uttar Pradesh and help attract industrial investment, logistics, and agricultural marketing.

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