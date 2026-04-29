PM Modi inaugurates 594 km Meerut-Prayagraj Ganga Expressway

Ganga Expressway inauguration: The high-speed corridor is expected to boost connectivity across Uttar Pradesh and help attract industrial investment, logistics, and agricultural marketing.

Written by: Express Web Desk
1 min readApr 29, 2026 12:22 PM IST
This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.
Make us preferred source on Google

PM Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The 594-km-long Ganga Expressway, a mega infrastructure project connects Meerut to Prayagraj. The high-speed corridor is expected to boost connectivity across Uttar Pradesh and help attract industrial investment, logistics, and agricultural marketing.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 29: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments