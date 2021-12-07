PM Modi inaugurates 3 mega projects in Gorakhpur; targets SP, says red-capped people spell ‘red alert’ for UP

Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday equated “red cap” with “red alert” for the state.

Addressing a public meeting in Gorakhpur after dedicating to the nation three mega projects, including an AIIMS and a fertiliser plant, Modi said, “Today, the entire UP very well knows that those wearing red caps are concerned about red beacon (‘laal batti’) and they are not bothered about your pain and sorrows.” “The red cap people want power to commit scams, fill their coffers, indulge in illegal grabbing (of resources) and to give complete freedom to the mafia,” he said.

Stepping up his attack on the rival ahead of the assembly polls early next year, Modi said, “The red cap people want to form government to show favour to terrorists and to free them from jail. Hence, you should remember that those wearing red caps are red alert for UP, in other words alarm bells.”

Red cap is a trademark of Samajwadi Party leaders as well as workers.

PM Modi dedicated to the nation three mega projects — an AIIMS, a major fertiliser plant and a Regional Medical Research Centre of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The big-ticket projects are worth over Rs 9,600 crore.

The Gorakhpur AIIMS, built at a cost of Rs 1,011 crore, will benefit not only the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh but also a huge population of Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal with its world-class health facilities, officials said.

Similarly, the regional medical research centre set up at a cost of Rs 36 crore will facilitate the test and research of vector-borne diseases, they added.

The high-tech lab will decrease the dependency of the area on big cities for tests related to vector-borne diseases.

The inauguration of the three big projects comes just months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.