Monday, February 22, 2021
Modi in West Bengal, Assam Live Updates: PM to inaugurate developmental projects

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 22, 2021 10:49:21 am
Modi will inaugurate various projects of the oil & gas sector in Dhemaji, Assam.

In Bengal, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar and flag off 1st service easing out access to Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineshwar, 3rd line between Kalaikunda and Jhargham. He will also dedicate doubling of Azimganj to Khargrhat Road section, a part of Howrah-Bandel-Azimganj station and 4th line between Dankuni and Baruipara of Howrah-Bardhaman Chord Line and 3rd line between Rasulpur and Magra.

Modi will address a public meeting in Chuchura, Dunlop Ground, Hooghly, West Bengal at 3:45 pm. Later, he will inaugurate several railway projects around 4:30 pm.

10:49 (IST)22 Feb 2021
Welcome to our live blog!

Hi, welcome to our live blog! Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit poll-bound Assam and West Bengal on Monday. 

Here is the schdule for his visit to both the states.

This will be PM Modi's third visit to Bengal within a span of weeks and before the dates of the crucial assembly polls in the state are to be announced.

According to sources, the PM will arrive from Assam on Monday and hold a public meeting in Chuchura followed by an official programme. Preparations are under way in Chuchura Dunlop grounds for the public meeting that will be attended by state BJP leaders and workers from Hooghly district.

Modi is likely to inaugurate the 4.1-km extension of North-South metro to Dakshineshwar station, apart from other projects. However, no final decision has been taken yet on whether he will remotely inaugurate the project from Hooghly or he will visit Dakshineshwar, sources said.

