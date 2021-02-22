Modi in West Bengal, Assam Live Updates: PM to inaugurate developmental projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit poll-bound Assam and West Bengal on Monday. (File)

PM Modi in West Bengal, Assam Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit poll-bound Assam and West Bengal on Monday. He will inaugurate a slew of developmental projects in both the states.

Modi will inaugurate various projects of the oil & gas sector in Dhemaji, Assam.

In Bengal, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar and flag off 1st service easing out access to Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineshwar, 3rd line between Kalaikunda and Jhargham. He will also dedicate doubling of Azimganj to Khargrhat Road section, a part of Howrah-Bandel-Azimganj station and 4th line between Dankuni and Baruipara of Howrah-Bardhaman Chord Line and 3rd line between Rasulpur and Magra.

Modi will address a public meeting in Chuchura, Dunlop Ground, Hooghly, West Bengal at 3:45 pm. Later, he will inaugurate several railway projects around 4:30 pm.