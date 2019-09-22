Modi in US LIVE Updates: Prime Minister meets religious communities in Houston
PM Modi in US LIVE News Updates: After attending the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston, the PM will be in New York from September 23 to 27. On September 27, he will attend the United Nations General Assembly, along with other world leaders.
PM Modi in US LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in the US on Saturday, met representatives of religious communities of Indian diaspora in the States. The prime minister met representatives from the Sikh, Dawoodi Bohra, and the Kashmiri Pandit communities. In the evening, PM Modi will attend the ‘Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures’at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, in which he will be joined by US President Donald Trump.
PM Modi also met the CEOs of energy sector companies in Houston. Following this, India’s Petronet LNG Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with US LNG developer Tellurian Inc Saturday, under which Petronet and its affiliates intend to import up to five million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per annum through equity investment in Driftwood project in Louisiana.
After Houston, PM Modi will be in New York from September 23 to 27. On September 27, the prime minister will attend the United Nations General Assembly, along with other world leaders.
Delegation of Kashmiri Pandits submit memorandum to PM Modi
A delegation of Kashmiri Pandits submitted a memorandum to PM Modi in Houston Saturday. They requested a task force/advisory council from Kashmiri Pandit community be established under Ministry of Home Affairs to bring together community leaders, subject matter experts and key stakeholders to help in development of plan to repatriate Kashmiri Pandits to the region.
"We look forward to working with GoI&newly constituted UTs to bring inclusive and sustainable development for benefit of all. We look forward to returning home in order to restore Kashmiri civilisation’s core values of peace, pluralism, religious freedom," the memorandum states.
PM Modi meets Kashmiri Pandit community in Houston
A delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston Saturday. They unequivocally supported the steps being taken for the progress of India and empowerment of every Indian.
In Houston, a delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met the Prime Minister. They unequivocally supported the steps being taken for the progress of India and empowerment of every Indian. pic.twitter.com/KrIYemBBKB
The Dawoodi Bohra community felicitates PM Narendra Modi in Houston. They recall PM Modi’s visit to Indore last year to attend a programme of their community as well as highlight PM Modi’s association with Syedna Sahib.
The Dawoodi Bohra community felicitates PM @narendramodi in Houston. They recall PM Modi’s visit to Indore last year to attend a programme of their community as well as highlight PM Modi’s association with Syedna Sahib. pic.twitter.com/PBOd0k0PTv
Sikh community thanks PM Modi for Kartarpur corridor
Avinder Chawla, sitting Commissioner, Arvin, California: We submitted a memorandum & thanked Modi ji for what he has done for Sikh community. We thanked him for Kartarpur corridor. President Trump is coming here tomorrow (at Howdy Modi), shows how important a leader PM Modi is. (ANI)
Sikh community submit memorandum to PM Modi in Houston
Sikh community in Houston submit a memorandum to PM Modi, requesting him to address the issues of - 1984 Sikh genocide, dedicating Delhi airport to Guru Nanak Dev International Airport, Article 25 of Indian Constitution and Anand Marriage Act, Visa and Passport renewal of asylees. (ANI)
PM Modi meets members from Sikh community in Houston
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the members of the Sikh community, during which they congratulated him on some of the pathbreaking decisions taken by the Government of India.
Here is now the Sikh community in Houston welcomed PM @narendramodi.
The Prime Minister interacted with the members of the community, during which they congratulated PM Modi on some of the pathbreaking decisions taken by the Government of India. pic.twitter.com/P3Y3qU0b1n
PM Modi has mainly two engagements in Houston — addressing the NRI community at a stadium and a roundtable meeting with CEOs and top executives of US energy companies. The event has been sold out with over 50,000 people registering for the mega community summit. The live audience will be the largest ever for an Indian Prime Minister in North America and also the largest for a foreign leader in the US other than Pope Francis.
Meanwhile, with Trump’s re-election campaign underway, the event will be closely watched by US politicians in both the Democrats and the Republican party. The Houston event comes ahead of the 2020 US presidential elections, in which the influential Indian-American community is expected to play a big role.
Modi said he looked forward to joining the Indian-origin community in welcoming Trump at the programme. US Congressman Brad Sherman has also urged his colleagues to attend the event.
