Time for global community to unite and fight terrorism: PM Modi in South Korea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to South Korea, held bilateral talks with South Korea president Moon Jae-in on a host of issues including trade, investment, defence and security, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a tweet.

In his address to the media after the meeting with President Moon Jae-in, PM Modi appealed the global community to go beyond talks and unite to fight the menace of terrorism. “The time has come for the global community to act beyond talks at this moment and to unite and fight against terrorism,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

South Korea is an important partner in India’s economic transformation. Our trade and investment are growing – PM @narendramodi in his Press Statement following the delegation level talks with Korean President @moonriver365. Full statement at https://t.co/oyrGnx98hk pic.twitter.com/7xO9KaDfkE — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 22, 2019

Modi’s visit comes in the backdrop of the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 40 CRPF men were killed. Modi said that the Korean president had expressed his condolences on Pulwama attack and offered his support against terrorism. “MoU signed between the two countries today will further take forward our counter-terrorism agenda,” Modi added.

PM Modi said that South Korea is an important partner in India’s economic transformation. “Our trade and investment are growing, the Defence sector is an important part of our growing partnership with South Korea. An example of this is the induction of K-9 Vajra artillery gun in Indian Army,” he said.

Earlier today, Modi was accorded an official reception at the Blue House which is the executive office and official residence of the South Korean President. He also met First Lady Kim Jung-sook. Modi visited the National Cemetery and laid a wreath as a tribute to the fallen soldiers including those who died in the Korean War.

On Thursday, PM Modi unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Yonsei University in Seoul. He was accompanied by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

Modi is his address to the Indian diaspora on Thursday had said that India is on the way to becoming a $5 trillion economy soon and that he hoped that the nation would be among the world’s top three economies in the next 15 years. “It is our endeavour that India finds a place in the top three economies of the world in a decade-and-a-half,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi was invited by the South Korean president to receive the Seoul Peace Prize which was announced by the Seoul Peace Prize Foundation in October last year. This is Modi’s second visit the Republic of Korea since 2015 and the second summit meeting with the South Korean president.

