PM Modi in Seychelles: India seeks Indian Ocean as ‘Ocean of Opportunity’

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 28, 2026 03:59 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said India envisions an Indian Ocean where maritime security is ensured alongside economic prosperity and where partnership is not based on size, but on mutual respect and trust.
“Our vision is to make the Indian Ocean an Ocean of Opportunity,” Prime Minister Modi said at a joint press address with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie during his three-day state visit to the archipelagic country.
The statement came after delegation-level talks between the two leaders on the second day of the visit, during which they reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.
“We believe the Indian Ocean is our shared home. Its security, sustainability, and prosperity are our shared responsibility,” Modi said, adding that the two sides discussed making bilateral economic cooperation more resilient and future-ready.
“We will continue to explore new opportunities for the industries of both our countries. Work will also be done to enhance connectivity between India and Seychelles,” he said.
The two sides also signed several MoUs, including on UPI implementation, healthcare, banking, agriculture, Exim bank, and exploration on outer space, among others.
During his address, President Herminie said maritime security in the Indian Ocean remains central to the bilateral relationship between the two countries.
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“As maritime neighbours, security in the Indian Ocean region remains central to our relationship. We reaffirmed Seychelles’ special place in India’s MAHASAGAR vision. We affirmed our commitment to counter piracy, drug trafficking, illegal fishing, and cross-border crime,” Herminie said.
The Seychelles President acknowledged India’s support in strengthening the country’s maritime capabilities through surveillance, hydrography, and defence capacity building, particularly through the refit of PS Zoroaster and the gifting of the fast attack vessel PS Lespwar a day earlier to the Seychelles Coast Guard.
Highlighting development cooperation, Herminie said India’s partnership with Seychelles has remained aligned with the island nation’s priorities.
“Development Partnership has been a strong pillar of India-Seychelles relations, guided by Seychelles’ priorities. I was especially pleased to pursue discussions on the announcement of the Special Economic Package of $175 million from the Government of India, comprising $125 million in a rupee-denominated Line of Credit and $50 million in grant assistance,” he added.
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PM Modi was conferred with the ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’, Seychelles’ highest distinction for leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development.
Earlier, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed at the State House by President Herminie. During the course of the day, PM Modi will address Seychelles national assembly and also participate in their Golden Jubilee national day celebrations as Guest of Honour.