PM Modi in Seychelles: India seeks Indian Ocean as ‘Ocean of Opportunity’

PM Modi was conferred with the ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’ (Image: Narendra Modi/X)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said India envisions an Indian Ocean where maritime security is ensured alongside economic prosperity and where partnership is not based on size, but on mutual respect and trust.

“Our vision is to make the Indian Ocean an Ocean of Opportunity,” Prime Minister Modi said at a joint press address with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie during his three-day state visit to the archipelagic country.

The statement came after delegation-level talks between the two leaders on the second day of the visit, during which they reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.