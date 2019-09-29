End the menace of single-use plastics: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

In his first monthly radio broadcast programme Mann Ki Baat after returning from the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday talked about a range of issues including women empowerment, the menace of single-use plastic, and the recent government decision to ban e-cigarettes.

Modi began his address by conveying his wishes to Lata Mangeshkar on her 90th birthday. He greeted the nation on the occasion of Navratri saying the atmosphere of festivals will be filled with new energy and enthusiasm. He also urged people to make their contribution towards helping the needy.

Praising Daniil Medvedev’s speech at the US Open, PM Modi said that it personified the spirit of sportsmanship. A student from Arunachal Pradesh had written to the PM, requesting him to write more content relating to parents and children in the second edition of his book, Exam Warriors. PM Modi also paid his tributes to Sister Mariam Thresia, founder of the Congregation of the Holy Family, who will be declared a saint by Pope Francis on October 13.

Talking about the recent ban on e-cigarettes in the country, the prime minister said that they were banned to prevent the youth from falling into a new way of intoxication. “There are several misconceptions being spread about the use of e-cigarettes, including the one which says that they are not harmful to health,” he said, adding that severe harmful chemicals are added to e-cigarettes which have a bad effect on health.

Speaking about welfare works being led by women in various fields, PM Modi pushed for women empowerment and asked people to encourage women in order to strengthen the ways for their own prosperity.

Calling for action to end the menace of single-use plastics, PM Modi urged people to participate in the exercise to ban them on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on October 2.

Making a case for building a fit India, PM Modi concluded his address by urging people to participate in the ‘Run for Unity’ event on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31. He also urged people to travel across the country during the festive season.