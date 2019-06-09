PM Modi in Kerala: ‘Those who didn’t make us win are also ours’

Speaking at Guruvayur in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said, “Those who made us win are ours and those who did not make us win are also ours.’’

Advertising

Addressing an event organised by the BJP in the temple town, Modi said, “Political pandits may think why Modi has selected Kerala to thank voters even though the party has not won any seat in the state. I want to tell one thing clearly. There would be different opinions during elections. But, after the elections, the government aims at the welfare of its 130 crore people. Those who made us win are ours and those who did not make us win are also ours,’’ he said.

Modi said that in the last five years, the entire world has watched India with great expectations. “People of the country have voted against negative politics. That verdict, which is for a new Bharat, prompts the world to look at the country with hope,” he said.

The Prime Minister said BJP activists did not work for elections alone, but work 356 days a year for the welfare of the people. “We are not here just to form a government; nation building is our aim. Success and failures do not deviate us from this aim. BJP workers in Kerala are working for that aim even after the defeat in the elections,’’ said Modi.

Advertising

Referring to the previous NDA government’s initiatives in promoting heritage and pilgrimage destinations, Modi said the government had implemented projects strengthening spirituality and heritage. In the last five years, he said, the government has taken a major leap in the tourism sector and India is now ranked third in the global tourism sector. In seven centres in Kerala, the Union government’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) has been implemented, said the Prime Minister.

While observing that the Centre and the state government are working together to fight the Nipah virus scare, Modi targeted the state government for not joining the Ayushman Bharat scheme. “This is a project under which poor people get a health coverage of Rs 5 lakh in a year. But the sad fact is that people of Kerala haven’t got the benefit of the scheme… I urge the government of Kerala to take steps to ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach people,’’ he said.

Referring to the Centre’s commitment to strengthen rural economy, Modi said the government has formed a separate ministry for animal husbandry and fisheries sectors.

Earlier, Modi offered prayers at the Sri Krishna temple in Guruvayur. He performed the ritual of Thulabharam, in which a devotee sits on one scale of a weighing machine and the other is balanced with items selected by the devotee. Modi was weighed against lotuses.

He was accompanied to the temple by Governor P Sathasivam, Kerala Temple Affairs Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Union Minister V Muraleedharan and others.