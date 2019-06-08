PM Modi offers prayers at Guruvayur temple in Thrissur, to address party workers shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Sree Krishna Temple in Guruvayur in Thrissur Saturday morning. He is on a visit to Kerala for the first time after getting re-elected as Prime Minister. He landed at the Naval air base in Kochi late Friday night, around 11 pm, and proceeded to the Ernakulam Guest House for the night. This morning, he took a chopper to reach the temple.

Security was tightened at the temple ahead of his visit. The centuries-old temple, located in Thrissur district, is one of the important places of Hindu worship in the state.

The Prime Minister is also expected to perform a ‘thulabharam’ (a ritual with weighing scales) using lotus flowers. He has visited the temple in the past during his stint as the chief minister of Gujarat. This is his first visit to a religious place since becoming the PM for a second term.

BJP Thrissur district president A Nagesh told indianexpress.com that PM Modi, after his temple visit, will address party workers at a programme at the Sree Krishna Higher Secondary School ground. “BJP workers of the Nattika, Guruvayur, Manalur and Kunnamkulam Assembly segments will participate in the programme,” he added.

Following the BJP programme in Guruvayur, Modi will fly back to Kochi Saturday afternoon from where he will take off for the Maldives for the first bilateral trip of his second term.