PM Modi in Kerala: 4 new trains, including Amrit Bharat Express, flagged off – check inaugural run details

Amrit Bharat trains have been introduced to provide affordable, safe and reliable long distance travel for the common passenger. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
PM Modi at Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off four new trains including Amrit Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram. These new trains will further strengthen rail connectivity in Kerala. The Amrit Bharat trains have been designed to bridge the gap between conventional mail/express services and premium trains by offering improved amenities, enhanced safety features, and better ride comfort at economical fares.
Thiruvananthapuram Central–Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express inaugural run
On its inaugural journey, the Thiruvananthapuram Central–Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express will depart Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10:45 hrs and arrive at Tambaram at 00:30 hrs. The train will connect major destinations such as Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tiruchchirappalli, Vriddhachalam enroute, among others. It will run as train number 06122.
Thiruvananthapuram North-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express inaugural run
On its inaugural run today, train number 06308, the Thiruvananthapuram–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, will depart Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10:45 hrs and arrive at Charlapalli at 16:30 hrs the following day. The train will run via major destinations such as Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Salem, Jolarpettai, Renigunta, Nellore, Tenali, Guntur and Nalgonda, among others.
Nagercoil–Mangaluru Amrit Bharat Express inaugural run
On its inaugural run today, train number 06329 Nagercoil–Mangaluru Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10:45 hrs and reach Mangaluru at 01:00 hrs. The train will run via major railway stations such as Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Shoranur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod, among others.
On its inaugural run today, train number 06315, the Thrissur–Guruvayur passenger train, will operate as a special service. It will depart from Thrissur at 10:45 hrs and arrive at Guruvayur at 11:21 hrs, with a halt at Punkunnam en route.The train will provide convenient and affordable travel for daily commuters, students and devotees, boosting local economy and religious tourism.
