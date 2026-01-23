PM Modi in Kerala: 4 new trains, including Amrit Bharat Express, flagged off – check inaugural run details

Amrit Bharat trains have been introduced to provide affordable, safe and reliable long distance travel for the common passenger. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

PM Modi at Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off four new trains including Amrit Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram. These new trains will further strengthen rail connectivity in Kerala. The Amrit Bharat trains have been designed to bridge the gap between conventional mail/express services and premium trains by offering improved amenities, enhanced safety features, and better ride comfort at economical fares.

New trains for Kerala: Full list

A look at the full list of Kerala’s new trains launched by PM Modi today. These are:

Thiruvananthapuram Central-Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express

Thiruvananthapuram North-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express

Nagercoil Jn-Mangaluru Jn Amrit Bharat Express

Thrisur-Guruvayur passenger train

Thiruvananthapuram Central–Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express inaugural run

On its inaugural journey, the Thiruvananthapuram Central–Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express will depart Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10:45 hrs and arrive at Tambaram at 00:30 hrs. The train will connect major destinations such as Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tiruchchirappalli, Vriddhachalam enroute, among others. It will run as train number 06122.