PM Modi in Kedarnath, Badrinath today, to lay foundation stone of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath and Badrinath on Friday to offer prayers at the two shrines and lay the foundation stone of connectivity projects worth more than Rs 3,400 crore, including the ropeway projects of Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the two shrines and reviewed the preparations ahead of the PM’s visit.

The Prime Minister will reach Kedarnath temple around 8.30 am and offer prayers. Around 9 am, he will lay the foundation stone for the Kedarnath ropeway project. From there he will go to Badrinath temple. He will then review the progress of the development work of the riverfront, followed by laying the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects at Mana village.