Efforts being made to ensure ‘Ease of doing Science’, need to use IT to cut red tape: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said that the growth story of India depends on the success in the science and technology sector as he urged young scientists to ‘innovate, patent, produce and prosper’. Addressing the 107th session of the Indian Science Congress in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, he said, “The growth story of India depends on its success in the science and tech sector. There is a need to transform the landscape of Indian science and technology.”

“My motto for young scientists is: Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper,” he added.

He also emphasised that continuing efforts are being made to ensure the ‘Ease of doing Science’, and effectively using Information Technology to reduce red tape. “Today, farmers are able to sell their products directly to the market, without being at the mercy of the middleman,” said PM.

The Prime Minister also said he was happy to learn that India’s ranking has improved in the Global Innovation Index to 52. “Our programmes have created more technology business incubators in the last five years than in the previous 50 years.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister transferred money to 6 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan Yojana). “Yesterday, our Govt has created a record by transferring money directly to 6 crore farmers’ bank accounts under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. This was made easier by Aadhar-enabled technology,” he said.

He also raised the issue of electronic waste and said, “Along with plastic waste, we also need new technology, new solutions to remove and reuse metal from electronic waste.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, PM Modi hit out at Congress for opposing the amended Citizenship law, accusing the party and its allies of taking out rallies against persecuted minorities in Pakistan while keeping mum about atrocities inflicted on them by the country.

Addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Tumakuru, Modi defended the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying “we have a responsibility to protect the persecuted minorities in Pakistan” and that they can’t be left to their fate.

“Anti-CAA protestors should raise their voice against Pakistan’s atrocities of the past,” he said.

“Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion, religious minorities are being persecuted there. Whether it is Hindu or Sikh or Christian or Jain atrocities have increased against them in Pakistan with time. Thousands of such people had to leave their houses had to come to India as refugees. Pakistan persecuted Hindus, oppressed Sikhs, persecuted Jains and Christians, but the Congress and its allies did not speak against Pakistan. It is our duty to help the refugees from Pakistan, to stand with them,” he added.

