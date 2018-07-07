PM Modi in Jaipur today, to meet govt scheme beneficiaries

The state government has arranged 5,579 buses to bring people to the venue, officials said. (File Photo) The state government has arranged 5,579 buses to bring people to the venue, officials said. (File Photo)

Over three lakh people from across Rajasthan are expected to come to Jaipur during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on Saturday. During the visit, Modi will interact with beneficiaries of various central and state government schemes. The state administration, which has been preparing for the event for a week, has deployed its entire machinery for the task.

A letter issued by the General Administration Department stated that Rs 722.53 lakh (Rs 7.22 crore) has been sanctioned for the purpose of transportation for the programme. “More than 2 lakh beneficiaries will come to Jaipur to take part in the programme,” said Jaipur divisional commissioner T Ravikanth.

The state government has arranged 5,579 buses to bring people to the venue, officials said. “We have allocated different areas in the adjacent districts of Jaipur for people from specific places so that they get an opportunity to stop over and rest before going to the programme. Apart from the beneficiaries, we are also making arrangements for people of Jaipur who would come to see the PM,” said Ravikanth.

Modi is expected to land after 12.30 pm at a helipad, built especially for him, at Sawai Man Singh Stadium. “There will be around 20 superintendents of police present near the venue along with 11,000 police personnel,” said Additional Director of Police, law and order, NRK Reddy.

Sensitive areas in the city have been covered by CCTV cameras, and temporary control rooms will alert field units if they spot any suspicious activity. Modi is expected to interact with beneficiaries of 12 government schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

