Modi in Gujarat LIVE updates: PM to attend multiple events in state

PM Modi welcomed by Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in Surat. (Source: Vijay Rupani/Twitter) PM Modi welcomed by Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in Surat. (Source: Vijay Rupani/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a day-long visit to Gujarat, will be attending multiple events throughout Thursday. PM Modi will address the public in Valsad and Junagad, he will also deliver the Convocation Address at Gujarat Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar and will attend a meeting of the Somnath Trust before heading back to Delhi.

Modi will first head to Jujwa village of Valsad district to witness the e-gruhpravesh of the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin). As many as 2 lakh beneficiaries will watch the event, while people from five districts of South Gujarat will be connected through a video link to the main event in Valsad.

After the e-gruhpravesh event, the PM will distribute certificates and employment letters to select beneficiaries under various development schemes, including Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Gramodaya Yojana and National Rural Livelihood Mission. He will also address the gathering there. PM Modi will then head to Junagadh where he will inaugurate several development projects including a Government Civil Hospital, 13 projects of Junagadh Municipal Corporation, and a milk processing plant.