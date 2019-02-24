PM-KISAN LIVE updates: ‘Historic day’, says Modi ahead of Rs 75,000-crore scheme launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday will launch the Rs 75,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Gorakhpur. As per the scheme announced during the interim Budget, the prime minister will transfer the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each to over one crore farmers. Another one crore farmers will be covered in the next 2-3 days, an agriculture ministry official said, reported PTI.

Calling it a “historic” day, the PM on Twitter wrote: “This is a scheme that will give wings to the aspirations of crores of hardworking farmers of India who feed our nation.” He also added that the rolling out of the scheme demonstrated “NDA’s unwavering commitment to farmer welfare and speedy decision making.” “This is the new work culture of New India,” he added.

The PM-KISAN scheme announced by Piyush Goyal during the Budget session aims to provide Rs 6,000 per year to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares. The amount will be transferred in three instalments.