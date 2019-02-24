PM-KISAN LIVE updates: ‘Historic day’, says Modi ahead of Rs 75,000-crore scheme launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday will launch the Rs 75,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Gorakhpur. As per the scheme announced during the interim Budget, the prime minister will transfer the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each to over one crore farmers. Another one crore farmers will be covered in the next 2-3 days, an agriculture ministry official said, reported PTI.
Calling it a “historic” day, the PM on Twitter wrote: “This is a scheme that will give wings to the aspirations of crores of hardworking farmers of India who feed our nation.” He also added that the rolling out of the scheme demonstrated “NDA’s unwavering commitment to farmer welfare and speedy decision making.” “This is the new work culture of New India,” he added.
The PM-KISAN scheme announced by Piyush Goyal during the Budget session aims to provide Rs 6,000 per year to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares. The amount will be transferred in three instalments.
Even as the prime minister is scheduled to launch the scheme in Gorakhpur today, he reached out to supporters, listeners via his monthly radio address - Mann ki Baat. During the program, Modi paid a tribute to officers who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack. “You must have seen how the steps that have been taken within 100 hours of the Pulwama attack. The Army has now taken the resolve to destroy terrorists and their patrons,” he said.
What is PM-KISAN Yojana?
Called Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the much-anticipated move will benefit about 12 crore small and marginal farmers and will come into effect retrospectively from December 1, 2018, and the first instalment will be disbursed before the elections.
“The amount will be transferred directly to bank accounts of farmers in three equal installments. The programme will be funded 100 per cent by the Central government. Twelve crore farmer families will benefit. The first installment will be issued soon after preparing a list,” Piyush Goyal said during his Budget speech in Lok Sabha.
The scheme will cost the government Rs 75,000 crore per year. Goyal said Rs 20,000 crore has been earmarked for this financial year. Besides the PMKSN scheme, Rs 60,000 crore has also been set aside for rural employment scheme MGNREGA.
There are 12.56 crore marginal and small farmers having less than 2 hectares (5 acre) holdings. If Rs 6,000 is paid to each farmer, the total outlay will be Rs 75,360 crore.
