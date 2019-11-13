Narendra Modi in Brazil LIVE UPDATES: PM arrives in Brasilia for the BRICS Summit today
PM Modi in Brazil LIVE UPDATES: The 11th edition of the conference will focus on strengthening ties among the world’s five major economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Brasilia to attend the BRICS Summit on Wednesday, his sixth since he assumed office in 2014.
The 11th edition of the conference will focus on strengthening ties among the world’s five major economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — in key areas such as digital economy, science and technology, and also build mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation.
PM Modi, who left for Brazil on Tuesday, will be hold talks with Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin today. New Delhi views this as a potential for cooperation, as the leaders have more in common than their predecessors.
The event will be an opportunity for New Delhi to lay the groundwork for hosting the 2021 Summit scheduled in India.
Explained: Why BRICS matters for India
India finds itself as one of the emerging economies in the grouping and beyond, especially G20. BRICS now brings together five economies accounting for 42% of the world’s population, 23% of the global GDP and an around 17% share of world trade. READ MORE
BRICS summit themed on 'Economic growth for an innovative future’
While leaving for BRICS summit, PM Modi said that he will also meet Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to discuss ways to enhance the bilateral strategic partnership. “I look forward to exchanging views with other BRICS leaders with the aim to further strengthen intra-BRICS cooperation, particularly on the theme of the summit ‘Economic growth for an innovative future’,” Modi said in his departure statement. During the summit, the five major economies of the world will aim to significantly strengthen their cooperation in science, technology and innovation, he said. The BRICS countries will also look to enhance cooperation on digital economy and build mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation within the BRICS framework, Modi said. “Our business and industry play an important role in intra-BRICS ties. I will be addressing BRICS Business Forum and interacting with BRICS Business Council and New Development Bank,” he added.
BRICS: This is PM Modi's sixth Summit attendance since 2014
Brazil: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Brasilia for the 11th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit pic.twitter.com/kskPn3CwxU
PM Modi, who left for Brazil on Tuesday, will hold talks with Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin today.
PM Modi arrives in Brazil for BRICS summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Brasilia for the 11th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit which begins today. This is his sixth Summit since he assumed office in 2014.
Modi, who left for Brazil on Tuesday afternoon, will be in Brasilia on November 13-14 to attend the 11th BRICS summit.
“I look forward to exchanging views with other BRICS leaders with the aim to further strengthen intra-BRICS cooperation, particularly on the theme of the summit ‘Economic growth for an innovative future’,” Modi said in his departure statement.
During the summit, the five major economies of the world will aim to significantly strengthen their cooperation in science, technology and innovation, he said. The BRICS countries will also look to enhance cooperation on digital economy and build mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation within the BRICS framework, Modi said.
“Our business and industry play an important role in intra-BRICS ties. I will be addressing BRICS Business Forum and interacting with BRICS Business Council and New Development Bank,” he added.
“BRICS summit will also provide me with the opportunity to hold useful bilateral interactions with leaders of other BRICS countries,” he added.
