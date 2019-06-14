PM Modi, Imran Khan exchange pleasantries at SCO Summit in Bishkek

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan exchanged usual pleasantries in the Leaders’ Lounge at SCO Summit in Bishkek on Friday, officials from both the sides have told The Indian Express.

Confirming the development, Pakistan Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said both the leaders shook hands with each other. When asked for how much did they speak to each other, Qureshi said, ‘I didn’t have a stopwatch’.

The latest development could be seen as a possible thaw in the India-Pakistan hostilities as tensions escalated between the two countries since the Pulwama terror attack.

At the summit, Modi and Khan sat across the table at a dinner at the Frunze restaurant, but there was no exchange of pleasantries. Even at the gala concert after the dinner at the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic, the two leaders sat in the front row, but were separated by at least seven leaders in between.

Before this, in June 2017, more than 17 months after Modi met Sharif in Lahore, the two had met in the leaders’ lounge at the opera house in Astana where they had gone for the SCO summit to watch a cultural performance — just like today.

Before landing in Bishkek, Khan had told Russian news agency Sputnik that Pakistan’s relationship with India is probably at its “lowest point”, and hoped Modi will use his “big mandate” to resolve all differences, including the Kashmir issue.

Earlier there were speculations regarding the possibility of a “pull-aside” meeting between the leaders. Signs of the two leaders avoiding any direct meeting with each other erupted after PM Modi skipped Pakistan airspace while flying to SCO summit on Thursday.